Four suspects charged in carjacking along I-24 in multi-agency pursuit

Police track vehicle they believe four carjacked along Exit 8 Wednesday.

Four suspects were charged Wednesday following a multiple agency vehicle pursuit along I-24 near Exit 8 at Rossview Road.

Juan Rodriguez, 19, Javon Kelly, 20, Iyendaye Byrd and Armesia Newsom, 18 were charged with carjacking. Rodriguez was also charged with evading arrest as the driver of the group.

At 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Clarksville Police received information of four suspects traveling eastbound along I-24 and was being tracked by agencies from Metro Nashville and Tennessee High Patrol.

The vehicle got off at Exit 8 and crashed. The suspect then allegedly carjacked a vehicle at Exit 8 and continued down several roads for around 10 minutes, eventually leading back to Exit 8, the release said.

Police say the vehicle eventually ran off the roadway and crashed. All four suspects were taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported from the pursuit, according to a Clarksville Police Department release.

Assisting Clarksville Police was the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department who provided helicopter tracking, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle