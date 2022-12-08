Four suspects charged in fatal Erie shooting during home-invasion at short-term rental

A group of people, armed with at least two guns, went to a short-term rental house on Erie's east side on the early morning of Jan. 27.

The intent was to rob the occupants of the house of money, Erie police detectives learned from members of the group.

Shots were fired after members of the group entered the house. At least one of the occupants returned fire, detectives were told.

One member of the group accused of attempting to rob the house, 30-year-old Erie resident Shannon Crosby, was killed in the shootout.

The other four accused members of his group are now charged with his killing.

Erie police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for the four. Charged are Julia D. Gaerttner, 32; Marsea S. Jones, 20; Jamie D. Smith Jr, 20; and Derrick S. Wright, 35. Gaerttner lives in Lawrence Park Township and the other defendants are Erie residents, according to the criminal complaint.

Each is charged with criminal homicide, second-degree murder, robbery and other offenses in the Jan. 27 incident at 3904 McClelland Ave. that led to the death of Crosby and the wounding of one of the house's occupants, 19-year-old Kortez L. Murray, of Arizona.

Authorities did not reveal in the criminal complaints who among the four they believe fired the shot that killed Crosby, who died of a gunshot wound to the trunk, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

Gaerttner, Jones, Smith and Wright had not been arraigned on the charges as of Thursday morning.

"The detectives worked closely with our office over the past 11 months, and this arrest is the result of their commitment and tireless efforts to solve this case," Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said in a statement to the Erie Times-News.

The filing of charges wraps up the only remaining unsolved homicide case in Erie so far this year.

Drugs and money involved in shootout on McClelland Ave.

Erie police learned of the shooting minutes after midnight on Jan. 27, when officers were initially called to the 3800 block of McClelland Avenue to investigate a report of a male in the roadway. They would find Crosby, who was taken to UPMC Hamot and was pronounced dead a short time later.

One person was fatally shot and one person was injured in an early-morning shooting, on Jan. 27 at 3904 McClelland Ave., which police said was operating as a short-term rental property at the time.

Police would then learn that a gunshot victim, later identified as Murray, had arrived at Saint Vincent Hospital and was accompanied by another male who was reportedly having an asthma attack or a panic attack.

That person, identified by police as 21-year-old Saul Felix, told detectives that he, Murray and two other people had traveled to Erie from Arizona to sell fentanyl pills to a local contact for $30,000. Felix told police the group arrived in Erie a few days earlier and were staying at the rental house, according to information in case documents.

Felix said he and the other Arizona residents were inside the house when three or more people wearing ski masks and carrying long guns or handguns entered the residence, detectives wrote in the criminal complaints filed on Thursday. He said there was gunfire, and the suspects then retreated out the front door, according to the complaints.

Felix also told police that Murray returned fire. After the Arizona group realized that Murray had been shot, he said they all ran out of the house to get Murray to the hospital, detectives wrote in the complaints.

Evidence, information leads to suspects

Erie police said they recovered multiple shell casings of different calibers inside and outside of the McClelland Avenue residence. During a traffic stop in the city on April 9, Smith was found in possession of a Glock .40-caliber handgun that was matched to some of the shell casings found at the shooting scene, detectives wrote in the criminal complaints.

According to investigators, Jones was connected to the incident through a pair of discarded latex gloves that police found on a bush near the shooting scene on Jan. 27. During an interview with police in September, Jones told detectives that he, Crosby, Smith and two other people, later identified as Gaerttner and Wright, went to McClelland Avenue. After going to the door of the rental house and making entry, he said, shots were fired, according to information in the complaints.

Gaerttner told police during an interview in early November that Wright had contacted her on Jan. 26 and said he needed a ride. She said she left work and picked up Wright, along with Crosby, and then drove to another part of Erie and picked up two "young boys," according to the complaints.

Gaerttner told investigators she then drove to McClelland Avenue, where she was told by the others that they were trying to rob the house as someone told them there was money inside, detectives wrote in the complaints.

Detectives confirmed Gaerttner's account through surveillance video, investigators wrote.

"It was a lengthy and exhaustive investigation with multiple police agencies in multiple jurisdictions," Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Thursday. "With the help of the District Attorney's Office and law enforcement agencies in Arizona, as well as the hard work of the detectives with the Erie Bureau of Police, we were able to put things together and complete the case."

Drug cases ongoing against Arizona defendants

Erie police charged Felix, Murray and the two other Arizona men, Deontray E. Keomany-Smith, 20, and Abner Gonzalez, 20, with drug offenses related to Felix's statements about the group traveling to Erie to sell fentanyl pills.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony count of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver. He is scheduled to be sentenced on the charge on Wednesday.

Felix, Murray and Keomany-Smith are scheduled for trial in early 2023, according to court records.

