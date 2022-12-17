Four suspects face murder charges in Salisbury shooting

After two weeks of investigation, state police arrested four suspects in the fatal shooting of a Salisbury man.

Maryland State Police said Dimarise Deshields, 22, of Salisbury, Pierre Copes Jr., 23, of Salisbury, Jaron Purnell, 19, of Delmar, and Torrey Brittingham, 21, of Salisbury have been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on April 17, Salisbury police officers responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue, according to a news release.

UPDATE: Man sentenced to 50 years in Salisbury fatal shooting

Police said officers found the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Dondre Wilson of Salisbury, inside a Hyundai Sonata that appeared to have crashed into a parked car before coming to rest in a wooded area a short distance from the road. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Wilson deceased at the scene.

More: Arrest made in shooting death of Va. Shore man

More: Son charged with murder in death of father in Chincoteague Island shooting

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit led the investigation, interviewing witnesses and residents in the area throughout the night.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene for evidence, according to police, and assistance was provided by officers and investigators from the Salisbury Police Department and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney's Office.

The autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner indicated the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, police said, making the case a homicide.

The release showed that evidence gathered through witness statements, forensics, video surveillance and search warrants indicated Deshields, Brittingham, Copes and Purnell had been involved in the shooting. All four men were charged after consultation with prosecutors.

More: Police identify woman's body found on southern end of Chincoteague

Story continues

The Maryland State Apprehension Team arrested Brittingham, Purnell and Copes in Maryland April 23 without incident. Deshields was arrested at a Laurel, Delaware home May 4.

All four men are being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center. Booking photos are not available through the Maryland State Police at this time.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Four suspects face murder charges in Salisbury shooting