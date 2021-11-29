Four suspects identified in smash-and-grab robbery at California Home Depot





Authorities have identified four suspects who allegedly robbed a Home Depot in Los Angeles County on Friday.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department along with officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department made the arrests early Saturday morning after the "flash mob burglary" at the Lakewood store, authorities from the sheriff's department reported.

The arrestees include Everett Lestorkindle, 22; Bronz Jackson, 20; Shawn Jones, 19; and Daniel DeHughes, 19.

As of Sunday, DeHughes was receiving medical treatment prior to being booked. Lestorkindle, Jackson and Jones were held in lieu of $20,000 bail and were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The arrests came after Beverly Hills officers conducted a traffic stop for a red vehicle with damages that matched the description of the vehicle involved in Friday's robbery.

The four men in the vehicle, who were dressed in dark clothing and in possession of new tools, were later detained upon the arrival of the sheriff's department. They are accused of conspiracy to commit burglary, authorities said.

"There are still several more suspects, and suspect vehicles, being sought in this flash mob burglary and many more like it," the sheriff's office said.

The robbery was part of several smash-and-grab robberies that took place on Black Friday. In this incident, the sheriff's department said that roughly eight people entered the Lakewood Home Depot and took approximately $400 worth of sledgehammers, hammers and crowbars.

At that time, the department said the thieves may have gotten inside a damaged, red Mercedes Benz as they fled the scene.

Throughout the month, California has seen several robberies at high-end retail stores like Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton in the Bay area. In Los Angeles, similar crimes also took place in the days preceding the holiday.