Four suspects named in connection with Flagstaff homicide

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·2 min read

Aug. 1—Three people have been arrested and a fourth is being sought by officials in connection with a homicide investigation tied to a body found on Flagstaff Road.

Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead July 24 near near the Realization Point trailhead, and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said her death was being investigated as a homicide.

In a release Monday, the sheriff's office said the case led investigators to Las Cruces, N.M., where interviews were completed and evidence was collected with the assistance of the Las Cruces Police Department.

Arrest warrants were then obtained for four people, all of whom are residents of the Las Cruces area.

Jaime Alonso Moore, 31, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Cody Lee Hobirk, 43, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Ashley Lynn Provine, 18, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to second-degree murder, accessory to aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Elizabeth Nicole Griffin, 23, is wanted on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to second-degree murder, accessory to aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence. While police have not yet apprehended Griffin, officials said they do not believe she is a threat to the public at this time.

No information on how Baca knew the suspects or where or how she was killed was released.

"Sheriff's detectives are actively completing additional interviews and collecting additional evidence," the sheriff's office stated in a release. "Because the investigation is on-going, additional information cannot be released at this time."

The affidavits in all four cases are currently sealed. Moore, Hobirk and Provine at this time remain in custody in New Mexico as they await extradition hearings.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Las Cruces New Mexico Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation for their ongoing support with this investigation," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity near the Realization Point trailhead on July 23 or July 24 is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-441-3674 or email BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.

