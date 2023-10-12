Four suspects in series of South Seattle home invasions face a judge

Four men faced a judge Thursday morning for their alleged involvement in a string of home invasions in South Seattle.

Police say between June and August there were at least 14 reports involving a group of eight suspects holding people at gunpoint in their own homes, then stealing whatever they could.

All four suspects -- Delauno Habtai, 26, Demarcus Pate, 28, Tyrhone Marr, 32, and Javez Paul Tubbs, 30 -- are facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, while some have multiple counts. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the case is still in the early stages.

“We filed charges, the charges that we believe right now we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt and we anticipate additional information from police investigators when we get that we can make additional charging decisions,” said Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

All four suspects entered a plea of not guilty.

Given the charges, three of the defense attorneys asked for bail to be reduced and for their release.

“I will reiterate that the charges in front of the court are what the court should focus on, in setting appropriate conditions,” said Demarcus Pate’s attorney.

The judge denied all requests for release, and only reduced bail for Tyrhone Marr.

“My concern is that the defendant will commit a violent crime and be a danger to the community,” said the judge.