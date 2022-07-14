Four suspects in stolen Porsche rob scooter rider, skateboarders at gunpoint in Manchester, police say

Four people in a stolen Porsche reportedly robbed three people at gunpoint in separate incidents Wednesday night, the first a man on a scooter and then two males on skateboards, Manchester police said.

At 8:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 145 Lake St. where four males reportedly rammed a man riding a scooter, approached him with handguns and took his cellphone and wallet, police said. Three of the perpetrators reportedly then took off in the white 2021 Porsche Macan while the fourth rode the scooter. The victim was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police received another report about 10 minutes later that armed males had robbed two people on skateboards by East Cemetery on East Center Street. The victims were reportedly approached by armed males wearing black clothes and masks who demanded the suspects’ cellphones and wallets. One victim said he was punched in the face twice, police said.

Following the two Manchester incidents, four people were arrested after reportedly fleeing from the Porsche in Hartford, police said. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of East Hartford earlier in the night, police said.

Police did not release the identities of the arrested suspects and did not say if they were charged, but said that they were believed to be connected to the armed robberies.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 860-645-5500.

Mike Mavredakis can be reached at mavredakis@courant.com.