Four suspects wanted for robberies in Hilmar, Gustine arrested, Merced County deputies say

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested the last of four suspects who were wanted for armed robberies committed in Hilmar and Gustine.

Jesus Puentes-Montelongo, 37, of Los Banos was taken into custody Tuesday and booked in the Merced County on suspicion of multiple felonies, including robbery.

Deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery at the 76 gas station in Hilmar on Feb. 10, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The station clerk described the suspects as two males wearing face masks and armed with handguns.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau started an investigation and connected the suspects to an armed robbery that took place in Gustine earlier this year.

The suspects were identified as Daniel Guzman, 21, Jesus Valle-Guerra, 22, Puentes-Montelongo and Juan Florean Lopez, 38, of Gustine.

The Los Banos Police Department helped to take Valle-Guerra and Guzman into custody at a a residence in Los Banos on Feb. 15. Lopez was apprehended on Feb. 16.

Lopez and Guzman are both being held in lieu of $300,000 bail, according to jail records. Valle-Guerra is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.