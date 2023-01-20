Five Sussex Hamilton schools went into lockdown due to a man with a gun leading the sheriff's office on a pursuit, authorities say

Five schools in Sussex went into lockdown Thursday afternoon after law enforcement responded to a report of man firing shots at a nearby business, authorities said.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko held a news conference Thursday evening where he said, officers responded to a business on Richards Road in Hartland shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man shooting a gun in the parking lot. The man fled the scene, before being spotted by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, Misko said.

The man drove to Sussex and barricaded himself inside a home, located on Water Tower Court, Misko said.

The sheriff's department placed Hamilton High School, Templeton Middle School, Silver Spring Intermediate School, Willow Springs Learning Center and Woodside Elementary School in lockdown shortly before 3 p.m., Waukesha Lt. Nicholas Wenzel said at the news conference.

Woodside remained in lockdown for a longer period than the other schools because of the proximity to the incident, Wenzel said.

At 4:25 p.m., the sheriff's department took the man into custody, Misko said.

Hartland police sent a shelter in place notification during the incident, and Misko said that decision was made prior to knowing the man was barricaded inside his home. Once police discovered that the man was barricaded inside his home they resent a notification saying sheltering was no longer needed.

No one was injured in the incident, at both the business on Richards Road and the Sussex residence, Misko said.

Hartland police referred charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for the 37-year-old man, including two counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of criminal damage to property, all felonies.

Wenzel added that the sheriff's department may refer charges of fleeing/eluding and resisting/obstructing, but added the investigation is ongoing.

"A modified student release was put into effect, this did have quite the impact on parents. ... It caused quite a bit of a backup and difficulty with parents retrieving their student," Wenzel said. According to Wenzel, normal student pickup resumed at 3:57 p.m.

Due to the lockdown, several Dairyland bus routes were temporarily held in place as well, the district said.

"We regularly practice safety drills so our students and staff are prepared for this type of unexpected situation," Hamilton School District superintendent Paul Mielke said. "I am grateful for the quick response from our staff and for the cooperation of our students that enabled us to follow safety protocols. As always, the safety and well being of our students and staff remains our top priority."

