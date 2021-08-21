Four Swanton-area residents released on bond after charged with entering Capitol on Jan. 6

Aug. 21—A Swanton woman claims she and her son were let into the U.S. Capitol building by a public official on Jan. 6, she told The Blade on Friday after federal misdemeanor charges were filed against them and two others.

The four, Jodi Lynn Wilson, 43, and her son, Cole Temple, 20, both of the 100 block of Black Canyon Drive in Swanton, and couple Gabriel Burress, 22, and Madison Pettit, 20, both of the 100 block of Forrester Avenue in Swanton, were initially charged Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland with misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building, and two counts of disorderly conduct. Investigators claim they unlawfully entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 for about 10 to 15 minutes during what had been a joint session of Congress.

The filings against the Swanton residents come eight months after elected members of the House of Representatives and Senate met in separate chambers to certify the vote count of the 2020 presidential election. Nearly 600 people have been accused of wrongdoing involving the siege that followed then-President Donald Trump's speech that rallied his supporters, according to published reports. Five people died in the mayhem, including a Capitol police officer.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia's website, no additional people from the Toledo area have been charged in relation to crimes allegedly committed at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

During the proceedings, U.S. Capitol Police attempted to keep a growing crowd away from the Capitol, but members of the crowd — allegedly including Ms. Wilson, Mr. Temple, Ms. Pettit, and Mr. Burress — gained access. Federal investigators identified them through tips, surveillance videos, social-media posts, and cell-phone records.

Mr. Burress told federal investigators he and Ms. Pettit were pushed into the building by the crowd behind them, according to the complaint filed against them.

Meanwhile, Ms. Wilson told investigators during an Aug. 12 interview that police officers "held the door open for [her]" and another officer "told me that's what I could do, and I went in, and that's all I did."

Mr. Temple told FBI agents that he entered the Capitol with his mother during the day's second wave of protesters and "it appeared as though law enforcement allowed people inside," according to the federal allegations.

About 10 minutes later, police wearing riot gear guided him and members of his unidentified group — including Ms. Wilson — out of the building.

Ms. Wilson, a Toledo Public Schools bus driver from 2015 through 2017, on Friday answered the door of her home where an upside-down American flag hung from a pole attached to the front porch.

Ms. Wilson told The Blade she has never broken the law and said she and Mr. Temple were let into the Capitol by a person she assumed was a Congressman. She didn't know the man's identity but showed The Blade a screenshot of what appeared to be a television broadcast, pointing out the man who allegedly let her into the building. The Blade also could not immediately identify the individual.

Ms. Wilson declined to comment further Friday.

The Blade attempted to reach Mr. Temple, Ms. Pettit, and Mr. Burress on Friday, as well as friends and relatives.

Local attorneys for Mr. Burress, Ms. Pettit, and Mr. Temple — who represented the them for their initial appearances Thursday before Magistrate Judge David A. Ruiz — also declined to comment on Friday. Ms. Wilson's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Each of the four was released on $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions. Another court appearance is set for Wednesday after the cases were transferred to federal court in Washington, where their cases will be handled. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia is overseeing cases stemming from that day and the local defendants will need to retain or be appointed another attorney.

The two pairs of Swanton residents also were ordered not to discuss the allegations in the complaint with each other unless in the presence of an attorney.

A Department of Justice spokesman did not have further comment beyond what was outlined in the federal complaint.

Last week federal investigators interviewed the four defendants. Mr. Burress admitted to federal investigators that he, Ms. Pettit, and two other unidentified individuals traveled Jan. 6 to the Capitol, the federal complaint states.

Ms. Pettit, who last attended the University of Toledo last spring, also told investigators while she was entering the building, she heard alarms going off and felt pepper spray in her lungs, according to the complaint.

"[Mr.] Burress states that he heard others yelling that they were charging the building," the affidavit says. "[Mr.] Burress stated that he followed the crowd to the steps of the U.S. Capitol and was pushed into the building by the crowd behind him. [Mr.] Burress stated that he was inside the U.S. Capitol Building for approximately 10 minutes."

Surveillance footage shows individuals matching the appearance of Ms. Pettit and Mr. Burress enter the Capitol from an exterior door shortly after 3 p.m., according to the federal complaint.

Another camera at the Capitol showed Ms. Pettit and Mr. Burress inside the building between 3:10 and 3:30 p.m. They also were shown exiting the Rotunda area toward a common area near a doorway between 3:12 and 3:17 p.m., the complaint states.

"[Ms.] Pettit appears to be talking on her phone when she enters the U.S. Capitol, and later appears to be filming using her phone as she enters the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. [Mr.] Burress is not seen utilizing a cell phone during the time he appears within the Capitol," according to the allegations.

Ms. Wilson and her son could be seen holding up cell phones as if they were using them to film or photograph their surroundings, surveillance footage showed.

A source who knows Mr. Temple showed the FBI Snapchat videos from Mr. Temple's phone showing him inside the Capitol with the text phrases "Shits going down" and "go ahead, say some shit," according to court records. A portion of the video shows Mr. Temple inside the U.S. Capitol, filming himself and yelling "just broke in this bitch," the affidavit says.

The affidavit said the video snippets matched images of the two taken from Capitol video surveillance from 3:01 p.m. to 3:18 p.m.

There was no immediate display of political posts on the public social media pages of Mr. Temple, Ms. Pettit, or Mr. Burress.

Ms. Wilson posted a video to her Facebook page on Sept. 23, stating, "This is MY PRESIDENT and he is legendary!!!" She also posed for a photo in front of a Trump 2020 flag last summer and posted a photo in October, 2012, that someone put an Obama sign in her yard. She stated she "made a few changes to it hope everyone likes it," with a spray-painted cross through it, according to public posts on her page.

Gregory Van Gunten, an attorney representing Gene Wilson, Jr., in a divorce proceeding and child custody case with Ms. Wilson, briefly commented on Friday about Ms. Wilson's political views.

"It became apparent in the course of the litigation that Jodi had certain political points of view that aligned her with QAnon," Mr. Van Gunten told The Blade.

The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying any other individuals who unlawfully made entry into the Capitol and who may have been involved in other criminal violations Jan. 6. Those with information are encouraged to call 1-800-225-5324 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

