Four Swanton-area residents released on bond after charged with entering Capitol on Jan. 6

Aug. 20—Four Swanton-area residents have been charged for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol in relation to the Jan. 6 riot.

Jodi Lynn Wilson, 43, and her son, Cole Temple, 20, both of 100 block of Black Canyon Drive in Swanton, surrendered to FBI agents. They were charged Thursday with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Authorities also charged Gabriel Burress, 22, and Madison Pettit, 20, of the 100 block of Forrester Avenue, with the same misdemeanor offenses. Mr. Burress and Ms. Pettit are in a relationship, according to their Facebook pages.

The allegations did not immediately say if Ms. Wilson and Mr. Temple and Ms. Pettit and Mr. Burress were part of the same group. Federal investigators did not immediately say if additional charges from anyone in northwest Ohio were pending.

A Department of Justice spokesman did not have further comment beyond what was outlined in the federal complaint, which was initially filed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland. The cases have since been transferred to federal court in Washington, D.C., where their case will be handled.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia's website, no additional people from the Toledo area have been charged in relation to crimes allegedly committed at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The filings against the Swanton residents come eight months after the riot at the Capitol. Already, nearly 600 people have been accused of wrongdoing involving the siege that followed then-President Donald Trump's speech that rallied his supporters, according to published reports. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

According to court records, the four defendants had an appearance for an initial appearance by video conference from Toledo on Thursday in front of Magistrate Judge David A. Ruiz. They were each released on $10,000 unsecured bond, with another court appearance set for Aug. 25.

Additionally on Thursday, Judge Ruiz ordered that they surrender a passport or any travel-related documents by Aug. 26 and they are to stay within the Northern District of Ohio or the District of Columbia for court purposes only, according to court records.

They are not permitted to possess firearms, destructive devices, or other weapons, according to conditions of their release.

Mother and son, Ms. Wilson and Mr. Temple, and couple, Mr. Burress and Ms. Pettit, were also ordered not to discuss the allegations in the complaint with each other, unless in the presence of an attorney.

Local attorneys for Mr. Burress, Ms. Pettit, and Mr. Temple — who represented the them for their initial appearance — declined to comment on Friday, while Ms. Wilson's attorney could not be reached for comment. The four will have to retain a lawyer or an attorney will be appointed to represent them as the case progresses in Washington, D.C.

The Blade spoke with Ms. Wilson at her residence on Friday, where she claimed she has never broken the law. She claimed an assumed, but unidentified Congressman — a white male with white hair and a blue mask — let her into the Capitol.

Ms. Wilson showed The Blade a screenshot of what appeared to be a television broadcast, pointing out the man who allegedly let her in. The Blade also could not immediately identify the suspect.

She declined further comment on Friday.

The Blade attempted reaching the other defendants in the case, along with any family members or friends on Friday.

In January, 2021, federal investigators began an investigation into the allegations that Ms. Wilson, Mr. Temple, Ms. Pettit, and Mr. Temple were unlawfully present in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 during what had been a joint session of the U.S. Congress. During the joint session, elected members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were meeting in separate chambers to certify the vote count of the 2020 Presidential Election.

During the proceedings, a large crowd gathered outside of the Capitol building, while U.S. Capitol Police attempted to keep the crowd away from the building, but members of the crowd — allegedly including Ms. Wilson, Mr. Temple, Ms. Pettit, and Mr. Temple — gained access.

Federal investigators identified phone records and identified the four on Capitol surveillance images, according to court documents. The four admitted to federal investigators that they were inside of the building for approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Ms. Wilson and her son could be seen holding up cell phones as if they were using them to film or photograph their surroundings, surveillance footage showed.

A separate source who knows Mr. Temple showed the FBI Snapchat videos from Mr. Temple's phone showing him inside the Capitol with the text phrases "Shits going down" and "go ahead, say some shit."

A portion of the video shows Mr. Temple inside the U.S. Capitol, filming himself and yelling "just broke in this bitch," the affidavit says.

The affidavit said the video snippets matched images of the two taken from Capitol video surveillance from 3:01 p.m. to 3:18 p.m.

At approximately 3:02 p.m. to 3:03 p.m., surveillance footage shows individuals matching the appearance of Ms. Pettit and Mr. Burress enter the Capitol from an exterior door, according to the federal complaint.

Another camera at the Capitol shows Ms. Pettit and Mr. Burress inside of the building between 3:10 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. They are also seen exiting the rotunda area towards a common area in proximity to a doorway between 3:12 p.m. and 3:17 p.m., the complaint shows.

"[Ms.] Pettit appears to be talking on her phone when she enters the U.S. Capitol, and later appears to be filming using her phone as she enters the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. [Mr.] Burress is not seen utilizing a cell phone during the time he appears within the Capitol," according to the allegations.

Federal investigators interviewed the four Swanton residents on Aug. 12, court documents show.

Ms. Wilson initially denied going inside of the Capitol building, but she admitted to traveling to Washington, D.C., according to the complaint.

She later told the FBI that police officers had "held the door open for [her]" and that an officer had "told me that's what I could do, and I went in, and that's all that I did."

Mr. Temple said while outside of the building, he saw "protestors pushing police barricades, saw the police deploy tear gas against the protestors, and that he walked up the step to the Capitol Building," according to the federal complaint. He said he entered the Capitol with the second wave of protesters.

"[Mr.] Temple stated that when he entered, it appeared as though law enforcement allowed people inside," according to the complaint. "[Mr.] Temple stated that he remained inside for roughly 10 or more minutes before law enforcement wearing riot gear were able to shepherd him and his group (including [Ms.] Wilson) out of the building."

Locally, Mr. Temple allegedly made threats against his step-father, Gene Wilson Jr., which was reported to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 9. According to a police report, Mr. Temple told Mr. Wilson that, "he was going to 'kick his ass,' and 'jump him.'"

No charges were filed, according to a police report.

On Friday, Mr. Wilson deferred comment to his attorney, Greg Van Gunten, who represents him in a divorce and custody dispute with Ms. Wilson.

"It became apparent in the course of the litigation that Jodi had certain political points of view that aligned her with QAnon," Mr. Van Gunten told The Blade on Friday.

Ms. Wilson posted a video to her Facebook page on Sept. 23, stating, "This is MY PRESIDENT and he is legendary!!!" She also posed for a photo in front of a Trump 2020 flag last summer and posted a photo in October, 2012, that someone put an Obama sign in her yard. She stated she "made a few changes to it hope everyone likes it," with a spray-painted cross through it, according to public posts on her page.

There was no immediate display of political posts on the public pages of the other three defendants.

When Ms. Pettit was interviewed by federal investigators last week, she admitted to entering the building, while Mr. Burress admitted to traveling to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with Ms. Pettit and two other individuals.

A University of Toledo spokesman confirmed Ms. Petti was enrolled from August, 2018, through the spring as a pre-entrepreneurship, and family and small business major. She did not earn a degree.

She told investigators last week that she heard alarms going off and she felt pepper spray in her lungs on Jan. 6

"[Mr.] Burress states that he heard others yelling that they were charging the building," the affidavit says. "[Mr.] Burress stated that he followed the crowd to the steps of the U.S. Capitol and was pushed into the building by the crowd behind him. [Mr.] Burress stated that he was inside the U.S. Capitol Building for approximately 10 minutes."

Mr. Burress said that he heard others yelling that they were charging the building. He followed the crowd to the steps of the U.S. Capitol and was pushed into the building by the crowd behind him.

According to the affidavit, a source told the FBI that Ms. Wilson and her son were in the Capitol on Jan. 6 and an online tip was submitted for Mr. Burress and Ms. Pettit, according to a federal complaint.

The arrest warrant was signed by a federal magistrate in Cleveland on Wednesday but sealed until the arrests were made.

The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying any other individuals who unlawfully made entry into the U.S. Capitol and who may involvement in other criminal violations on Jan. 6. Those with information are encouraged to call 1-800-225-5324 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

