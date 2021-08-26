Four Swanton residents virtually appear for initial hearing in Washington, D.C.

Aug. 25—Four Swanton residents appeared virtually for an initial appearance after their federal charges were transferred to the U.S. District Court in Washington.

Jodi L. Wilson, 43, and her son, Cole Temple, 20, along with Gabriel Burress, 22, and Madison Pettit, 20, all of Swanton, are accused of going inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission. Each faces misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The defendants appeared by video in the District of Columbia on Wednesday for an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather, according to court records. A federal grand jury will consider charges against them and if indicted, they will be arraigned at a later date. No additional court dates had been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.

All cases involving allegations from the Jan. 6 riot are being handled in Washington.

A federal complaint was initially filed against Ms. Wilson, Mr. Temple, Mr. Burress, and Ms. Pettit in U.S. District Court in Cleveland under a sealed complaint. Each appeared last week in U.S. District Court in Toledo, where all were released on $10,000 unsecured bonds.

The Blade reached out to the defendants and their local lawyers about the allegations, though many declined to comment.

Federal investigators interviewed the four defendants earlier this month, resulting in the charges. Surveillance footage from the incident showed the defendants inside the Capitol for about 10 to 15 minutes, and investigators further identified them through cell-phone records and social-media posts.

No other northwest Ohio residents had been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 incident as of Wednesday.

The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying any other individuals who unlawfully made entry into the Capitol and who may have been involved in other criminal violations Jan. 6. Those with information are encouraged to call 1-800-225-5324 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

