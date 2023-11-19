Here are four takeaways from FIU football’s loss at Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks paid FIU $1.5 million to play Saturday night’s game in Fayetteville.

And, for nearly three full quarters, FIU gave Arkansas a run for their money.

In the end, Arkansas won, 44-20.

However, FIU shocked Arkansas early, leading 13-7 into the second quarter. In fact, with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Arkansas’ lead was still precarious at 31-20.

With the loss, it is now official: FIU (4-7) will not play in a bowl game for the fourth straight season. During that span, the Panthers are 9-31.

The Panthers, who have lost three straight games and six of seven, will end their 2023 season on Saturday at 3 p.m. against visiting Western Kentucky.

Here are four takeaways regarding FIU:

1. KRIS CROSSES ‘EM UP

Panthers wide receiver Kris Mitchell was targeted 10 times and caught six passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. He had a total of 72 after-the-catch yards.

This was Mitchell’s third 100-yard game of the season, and it will likely earn him Conference USA “Player of the Week” honors.

For the season, Mitchell has 1,002 receiving yards. He is just the third player in FIU history to reach that 1,000-yards milestone, following T.Y. Hilton, who did it twice, and Tyrese Chambers.

Mitchell, who banged up his left hand on Saturday but kept playing, also has seven TD grabs, just two short of Chambers’ single-season school record. Mitchell has that one game left to add to his total.

FIU coach Mike McIntyre is seen here on the sideline during the Panthers’ 44-20 loss Saturday at Arkansas.

“He’s had a phenomenal year,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said. “He’s worked extremely hard, and we just keep getting him the ball. I can’t wait to see him next year as he has another super year for us.”

MacIntyre surely knows, however, that there’s a chance Mitchell leaves FIU following this season for either a chance at pro football or the transfer portal. Chambers, for example, bolted for Maryland following last season.

2. JENKINS IMPRESSES

Panthers true freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins – just 19 years old – completed 21-of-36 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns against an SEC opponent.

Playing behind an offensive line torn up by a combination of defection, suspension and injury, Mitchell was sacked three times and was intercepted twice.

“He made some great plays and some good throws,” MacIntyre said. “He made some good checks, and he competed really well. He seemed comfortable, which was good to see. He has the talent to do great things for us.”

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins scrambles for yardage during Saturday’s 44-20 loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

3. BIG STAGE

The attendance figure, announced as 61,442, was the largest to watch FIU since a 2009 game at Florida.

The ESPNU broadcasters said the crowd would’ve been larger except that Saturday marked the start of deer-hunting season in Arkansas, which is a sentence we never thought we’d write.

4. NOTEWORTHY

The ESPN broadcasters showed FIU offensive coordinator David Yost up in the press box and simultaneously displayed a photo of actor Sean Penn playing the role of Jeff Spicoli from the 1982 classic film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Due to their similar hair, the broadcasters said Yost is a dead-ringer for Spicoli, bringing some levity to the evening.

Also of note, FIU kicker Chase Gabriel had an off night, missing one extra point and his only field-goal attempt, a 35-yarder. Overall, though, Gabriel has had a solid season, making 9-of-12 on field goals. He has missed just two extra points.