Four tax-saving decisions you must make this month

Taxman illustration

Investors have less than four weeks to shield their investments from the taxman, as breaks on dividend and savings income will be cut in half on April 6.

Millions of workers will be dragged into higher tax bands in the new tax year, with the tax burden on track to its highest level since World War Two by 2024.

It is more important than ever to make sure you are taking advantage of all of the tax breaks available. If you plan carefully, you can maximise savings for you and your family. Here, Telegraph Money breaks down all the things you need to know and review this month.

Fill up your Isa

Make sure you maximise your Isa allowances. This is crucial this year, as capital gains and dividend tax breaks are shrinking. The capital gains tax allowance will halve on April 6 from £12,300 to £6,000 and dividend allowance will also drop from £2,000 to £1,000. They will both halve again in 2024.

You can save up to £20,000 each year into an Isa, where all capital gains and dividends are tax-free. Make sure you take advantage of your full allowance before April 5, not forgetting your partner, or your children and grandchildren. Savers under the age of 18 can get a Junior Isa, which has an annual tax-free subscription limit of £9,000.

Taken together, a couple with two children has close to £60,000 each year to invest free of capital gains and income tax.

If you have any investments in a general investment account or an employee share plan, it might be sensible to move these across to your Isa. Review any high-yielding assets first, as these will benefit the most from the tax shelter.

Sean McCann, of the wealth manager NFU Mutual, added: “You can sell your shares and buy them back in your Isa or your pension. This is known as a Bed and Isa transfer.”

Any investments left outside of an Isa could be vulnerable to high rates of tax.

Tax rules prevent investors selling shares and buying back the exact same ones for up to 30 days. This is to prevent a once used tax avoidance tactic known as “Bed and Breakfasting”, where shares are sold at the end of the tax year in order to use up a tax allowance, only to be bought back the next day. But Mr McCann said that those who had no Isa allowance left could sell their investments and make use of the CGT allowance – £12,300 for the current tax year – to offset any agains and then buy a holding in a different but similar fund or share.

Story continues

Capital gains is levied at a basic rate of 10pc and a higher rate of 18pc. Rates of 20pc and 28pc apply on residential property gains, although “main residences” are exempt. Dividend tax on the income investors receive from shares, funds or investment trusts is charged at 8.75pc for basic-rate taxpayers, 33.75pc for higher-rate taxpayers and 39.35pc for additional-rate taxpayers.

Fill up your pension

Pensions offer another very attractive way of investing your cash, as any capital gains or dividends that you earn are shielded from tax. You only pay tax on your pension when you withdraw it as income.

Most workers can save up to £40,000 into a pension each year, so make sure that you use up all your annual allowance. Do not forget that you can also carry forward unused annual allowance from the past three tax years – so this year will be the last year that you can claim anything from the 2019-20 tax year. Unused pensions are also exempt from inheritance duties.

Income tax bands are changing

Your income tax band may change in April. Basic and higher-income tax bands are frozen until 2028, so if you have recently had a pay rise you may find that you are paying a higher rate of tax starting from April 6. The highest 45pc band will drop from £150,000 to £125,140. Meanwhile the personal allowance – the amount you can earn without paying any income – tax remains frozen at £12,570.

It is thought around four million people will be dragged into higher bands due to the threshold freeze.

Tom Minnikin, of the consultancy Forbes Dawson, said that for higher earners, the effective rate of tax could be even higher. “At the £100,000 income level, an individual begins to lose their tax-free personal allowance at a rate of £1 for every £2 they exceed the threshold.

“This equates to an eye-watering 60pc marginal tax rate on earned income in the £100,000 to £125,140 band. This is a combination of the normal 40pc higher rate tax, plus an additional 20pc tax on existing income that would otherwise be sheltered by the personal allowance.”

Mr Minnikin recommended savers consider “salary sacrifice” schemes, which could be used to offset a larger income tax bill. “This allows employers to reduce employees’ salary and pay the equivalent amount into a non-cash benefit such as pension contributions or a cycle to work scheme,” he said. This results in savings on National Insurance for both the worker and the business.

Consider venture capital trusts

Venture capital trusts are among a handful of investments given a special tax status. They invest in fledgling British businesses and offer 30pc income tax relief. They pay out some of their returns to investors through dividends, which are tax free. Capital gains from VCTs are also tax free. However, in order to qualify for all of these reliefs, investors must buy shares in a new issue and hold them for at least five years. You can invest up to £200,000 per tax year into VCTs.

While venture capital trusts offer attractive tax advantages, they do come with a much higher level of risk as they invest in privately owned businesses. In the past year, VCT funds in the “generalist” sector have lost 3pc of their value, compared with a 10pc rise in the FTSE 100, the British stock market’s benchmark index.