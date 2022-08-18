4 teen boys shot on South Side porch

A 16-year-old and three 15-year-old boys were shot and injured while on the front porch of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police said.

About 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the shooting that happened at a boarded-up home at 7321 S. Union Ave.

One 15-year-old was shot in the right leg, another 15-year-old was shot in the right arm while the third suffered a graze wound to the abdomen. Those three were taken in good condition to hospitals.

The 16-year-old was shot on the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At the scene shortly after 8 p.m., red and yellow tape surrounded about six houses in the middle of the block on Union Avenue between 73rd and 74th streets as a handful of police cars lined up north of the red tape along Union Avenue.

Several residents who declined to say anything to a reporter sat on their front porch looking on as police gathered on the street.

A man sitting on a porch next to the boarded-up home went inside after a police officer spoke to him.

No arrests have been made tied to the shooting and police continue to investigate.