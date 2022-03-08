Four teenage boys with guns beat, rob two men; victim suffers head injury

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Four teens have been charged with assaulting and robbing two men at gunpoint, seriously injuring one of the men.

The oldest suspect, an 18-year-old, was booked into the Stark County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault on Sunday, according to jail records. His bond was set at $100,000.

Canton police say the younger teens, all age 16 or 17, were also arrested. Details of their arrests were not released. All are Canton residents.

The robbery happened Oct. 8 at Ninth Street and Arlington Avenue NW.

Police reports show officers seized two guns, a cellphone and a wallet.

Police have not released details about what happened, but Stark County court records show that the four teens held two men ages 27 and 22 at gunpoint while demanding undisclosed items.

The teens then assaulted them, causing "severe lacerations to his head" of one man, according to the court records. The records also show that the suspects then "forcibly removed" items from the victims.

The victims' conditions were not listed in reports.

