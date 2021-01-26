Four teenagers arrested over ‘live-streamed’ murder of 15-year-old girl in Walmart

Customers exit a 24 hour Walmart on Black Friday on 27 November 2020 in Neptune City, New Jersey ((Getty Images))

Four young girls were arrested over the weekend after the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl at a Louisiana Walmart was live-streamed on social media.

The four girls, aged between 12 and 14, were arrested on Saturday after the victim was fatally stabbed at a Walmart in Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to a Facebook post by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

The suspects allegedly used a knife that they had stolen from the store in the incident, just moments after they were seen in the kitchen aisle, according to reports.

Live footage of the incident was also allegedly posted to social media by one of the suspects. It appeared to show her holding a knife while moving towards the victim. Surveillance footage released by police showed a girl carrying the knife as she fled the store on Saturday.

Other videos showed the girls fleeing from the store, while one of the suspects shouted: “Just stabbed somebody at Walmart” and added: “We just stabbed that b***h in her heart. We don't give a f**k.”

The authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the attack, but think that the incident was started at a nearby cinema. The victim and suspects have not been named.

One of the four suspects has been charged with second-degree murder, while the other three are facing a charge of principal to second-degree murder. All four suspects have been booked into a juvenile detention centre in Louisiana.

Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus condemned the violence in an interview with WWL-TV, saying: “The whole murder was played out on (social media) so, again, there appeared to be no remorse.

“It was very cold to see 12, 13, 14 and 15-year-olds acting this way and we as a society can't tolerate it. We cannot let this plague and take over our community.”

Mr Mancus also issued a plea to local parents to help “take control” of their children, citing other similar incidents in recent months.

“This the third homicide in six months that involved juveniles that ranged from 11 to 16 years old. They come from all backgrounds, all races. I feel like we have a problem in our community that we’re going to have to face and address,” he said.

Sheriff Mancus added: “This is not something we can police ourselves out. I just don't feel like this is a police matter. This is a parenting issue.”

