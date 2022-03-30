Four teenagers charged in shooting case

Authorities have arrested and charged three individuals they believe were involved in a March 19 shooting, according to WXII.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Asheboro police and the Randolph Sheriff's Office arrested four individuals they believe were involved with the shooting that happened earlier this month on Millikan Avenue.

Three of the four teenagers are charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, while one of the teenagers is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Police arrest four following March 19 shooting