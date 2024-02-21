Four teens arrested after armed robbery involving Facebook Marketplace sale

A Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong Monday has led to the arrest of four Springfield teenagers on armed robbery charges.

The Springfield Police Department said that at 3:53 p.m., they were notified of an armed robbery in the 1100 block of East Spruce Street where a man had arrived at a home looking to sell a computer. The transaction had been completed earlier through Marketplace.

When he arrived at the home, four teenage boys approached him, robbed him at gunpoint and took his computer.

Police soon arrived on scene where the victim provided information that led them to a specific residence on the street.

They found the four teenagers at the home, identified them and executed a search warrant for the home. The warrant found two BB guns and the four teens were arrested soon thereafter.

After screening through the Sangamon County Juvenile Center, each of the four were determined to meet the criteria to be confined, but due to a lack of space in juvenile detention centers statewide, the four were returned to their parents.

SPD said that people using Facebook Marketplace or other online merchants to buy or sell items need to be cautious and to meet people in public places or e-commerce locations to execute their transactions. They noted that if someone wanted to meet you in private for the item, it's a sign that something isn't right.

Those with more information on the robbery are asked to contact SPD at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County CrimeStoppers at (217) 788-8427.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Armed robbery following Facebook Marketplace sale leads to arrest of four teens