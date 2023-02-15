Four teens arrested for Bradenton shooting death, deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested four teenagers Wednesday for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on Nov. 24.

A deputy was patrolling in the 1800 block of 28 Avenue East in Bradenton at 12:13 a.m. when he heard gunshots. The 15-year-old victim was shot in self-defense, but evidence found that the teenagers were selling guns when the robbery and shooting occurred, officials said.

Sheriff's officials later learned that the boy was dropped off at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died.

Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit interviewed teens who were at the scene that night and developed probable cause to charge a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and 13-year-old with felony murder. Detectives have also arrested Uriel Carrillo, 18, for accessory after the fact, a second-degree felony.

