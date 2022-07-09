Four teens arrested in connection with New London stabbing

New London police on Friday arrested four teenage boys in connection with an April 22 stabbing that took place in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street.

The stabbing victim, according to police, sustained “potentially life threatening injuries” and was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

The victim survived, police said.

The teens – three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old – were charged on Friday with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, police said.

They are being held at a juvenile detention center, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information may be submitted to the New London 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411(847411).