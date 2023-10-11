Four teens arrested for series of convenience store robberies in Bellevue, Redmond

Bellevue police arrested four teens in connection to a series of armed robberies at convenience stores in Bellevue and Redmond, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday night, Bellevue officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a 7-11 near the corner of 148th Avenue Northeast and Main Street.

When officers arrived, the store clerk told them he had been robbed by two people who appeared to be teens.

According to police, the teens showed knives and threatened the clerk while stealing tobacco products.

Officers attempted to search for the two with a K9 unit but were unable to find them.

An hour later, Redmond police responded to a call of a similar robbery at a 7-11 in the 5000 block of 148th Avenue Northeast.

Responding officers were able to find the car used in the robbery, and attempted to stop it near the corner of 140th Avenue and Main Street in Bellevue.

The driver fled from the attempted stop, driving on the wrong side of the road, causing the officers to stop the chase.

Officers later found several people walking around the area near where the suspected car was last seen.

Those people were later identified as the suspects in both robberies and all were arrested.

Four of the five suspects were identified as teens, aged between 16 and 17. Two of them had been reported as runaways.

The four teens were booked into the King County Youth Detention Center.

The fifth person -- an adult -- was interviewed and released.