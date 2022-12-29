Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting

Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night.

At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.

Officers spotted the suspect’s car, and a chase began, according to police. The pursuit ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a guardrail at St. Paul Avenue and East 11th Street.

The four people inside of the car got out and ran. Officers followed and caught up with the suspects, who were detained.

An 18-year-old man was booked into jail on two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and eluding officers.

Three boys — two 13-year-olds and one 16-year-old — were booked on two counts of drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault.