Four teens arrested after Tacoma shooting

Four teens were arrested after a shooting that struck several houses in Tacoma on Sunday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At around 7:39 p.m. on June 5, Tacoma officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of South 47th Street.

Witnesses said four juveniles were seen shooting at a vehicle that fled the area and were seen running between houses.

According to police, two houses were struck by gunfire, including one where bullets broke a window and hit a piece of furniture while the residents were home.

A second home reported bullets came through their living room, near where the residents were sitting.

A third home reported bullets went through their fence.

After a search for the teens, a K9 unit found them hiding in a yard in the 1400 block of South 49th Street.

The teens – a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy – were arrested without incident and were all booked for assault.