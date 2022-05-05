Four teens charged with capital murder in West Point death

May 4—WEST POINT — Four males, one just 15, have been charged as adults in connection with the death of a man found dead in western Clay County in mid-March.

On March 11, Clay County deputy sheriffs responded to Blake Road, near the Pine Grove Road intersection. Responding officers found Mikel Craven, 41, in a ditch with gunshot wounds.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the investigation lead to the arrests of William Austin Hill, 17, Emerson Houston, 19, Greyson Klutts, 17, and Jeremy Klutts, Jr., 15, all of West Point. All four were charged as adults with capital murder.

During their initial appearance in Clay County Justice Court May 3, Judge Thomas Hampton ordered the three older suspects held without bond. They remain incarcerated inside the Clay County Detention Center. The youngest, Jeremy Klutts was granted a conditional $75,000 bond that requires the teen to wear an ankle monitor at all times.

Investigators said the suspects intended to rob Craven. Robbery is the underlying felony that allowed the state to charge them with capital murder. Sheriff's investigators, in conjunction with the District Attorney's office, continue to investigate the case.

While all three are charged as adults, only Houston could face the death penalty. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.

The four suspects will be back in front of a judge May 19 for a preliminary hearing at the Clay County Justice Complex.

Scott said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App.

