Four teens charged in fatal Wilmington shooting, victim identified

Four teens have been charged in a fatal shooting that took place Friday in the 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The WPD Criminal Investigation Division charged Damon Stackhouse, 18, of Wilmington, and Labron Damarieion Isai Pryor, 18, of Wilmington, with murder. Pryor is also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a stolen firearm. Two 16-year-olds were also charged with murder. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles.

As of Saturday night, Pryor and Stackhouse were being held at the New Hanover County jail without bond. The juveniles were being held at the New Hanover County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Friday afternoon, Wilmington police officers marked off sections of Buckingham Avenue with yellow crime tape to investigate the shooting after a hail of bullets were fired in the neighborhood.

The victim has been identified by police as Jailin Tilghman-Deablo, 18, of Wilmington. The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Friday. He was transported to Novant Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

"We are sending our condolences to the victim's family and friends," officials stated.

According to a witness at the scene, two people dressed in black got out of an older model SUV in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Harbour Drive and began firing shots at Tilghman-Deablo. Each one was shooting and about 30 shots were fired, the witness said.

Tilghman-Deablo ran toward Troy Drive to escape the shooters when he was shot, the witness said.

Residents said they were concerned about the violence, and asked for more police presence in the area.

"Reducing gun violence in our community is a top priority for the Wilmington Police Department," stated Lt. Leslie Irving, WPD public information officer, in a news release. "We will continue to work tirelessly in making our community a safe place to live and work. We will charge all perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. If these cases qualify, we will seek federal charges."

Story continues

Police officials also thanked the community for providing information to aid the department, which led to the charges.

"We will continue to seek your support in these complex cases," she added.

Meanwhile, the Wilmington Police Department is also investigating another shooting that took place around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Anderson Street. One victim with life-threatening injuries was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Upon arrival, officers provided life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive. The victim was transported to Novant Medical Center by EMS, with life threating injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Victim identified after murder in Wilmington, four teens charged