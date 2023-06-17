UPDATE: Four teens charged with murder in Flowery Branch shooting; two still at large

Jun. 16—Update: Four teenagers were charged with armed robbery and felony murder in the shooting of a 19-year-old at a Flowery Branch apartment, police said.

Police are still looking for Elber Tiburcio Romero, 18, and Noe Sanchez Rivera, 18, in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting of Mateo Rizo, who died more than a month later.

Faustino Junior Sanchez, 18, of Gainesville, was additionally charged with felony false statements and booked Thursday, June 15, in to the Hall County Jail. Bryan Samuel Guzman, 18, was already in the Hall County Jail.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office database, Guzman was being held on a Superior Court arrest order and had been previously charged with fraud.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Jan. 10 to the Tree Park Apartments in Flowery Branch, where Rizo was found lying in the kitchen with a gunshot wound.

Flowery Branch Police said all four men arrived at the apartment "with intent to rob Rizo of marijuana and money" while armed, though Chief Chris Hulsey did not have specifics on who was armed. Hulsey also did not divulge whom police believe is the shooter.

Hulsey said they executed multiple search warrants Friday, June 16, to no avail in finding the other suspects.

The chief said Sanchez "lied to the investigators several times before he finally came clean."

Police said Rizo died Feb. 17, turning the case into a homicide.

Hulsey said there will likely be more charges in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lieutenant on the case at 770-967-6336.