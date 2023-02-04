Four teens facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Randolph

Four Massachusetts teens are facing a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car on Friday, according to authorities.

Randolph police said the car was taken from a parking lot at 27 Warren Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Officers said they attempted a traffic stop a short time later, but the 17-year-old driver put the vehicle into reverse and hit a police cruiser.

The officer was not injured.

Two 16-year-olds and another 17-year-old who were also in the car got out and fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, according to the statement.

Police said the driver fled to Braintree, where he was arrested after the car crashed near Braintree High.

The passengers — two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were also located and arrested by police, according to the statement.

Police did not identify the suspects due to their ages. No injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating on a suspended license, reckless operation, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

The passengers were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. The 17-year-old passenger was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon (a switchblade knife).

All four were booked by Randolph Police and are expected to be arraigned in Quincy Juvenile Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

