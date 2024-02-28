Four teens fire gel beads at students in outdoor gym class in Beachwood, police say

The photo provided by Hagerstown Police shows pellet guns, gel beads and other items confiscated from a car suspected in drive-by shootings involving the toys early Wednesday morning. At least one person was charged with assault in the case.

BEACHWOOD−Using toy guns that fire gel beads, four teens shot at a group of Toms River Intermediate School South students from a passing vehicle during an outdoor gym class Monday, police and school officials said.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. as the group of students was walking around the outdoor track, police and a Toms River Regional School District official said.

The four teens were later charged as juveniles with fourth-degree weapon possession and harassment in complaints approved by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The Beachwood police said in a Facebook post that the teens were using an Orbeez gun, which "is basically a high-powered water gun that shoots out hydrated Orbeez beads instead of water."

Twenty six students were hit with the beads, police said. One was struck in the arm, which left a mark, but there were no serious injuries, said Mike Kenny, spokesperson for the regional school district.

The students were quickly taken inside and checked by a school nurse, Kenny said.

Another person was shot in the leg at a home on Mizzen Avenue by the same group, police later learned. The victim did not suffer a serious injury.

Police found the vehicle used in the drive-by gel bead shootings shortly after the school incident and seized three Orbeez guns from it, police said.

More: 'None that are safe': Pallone says colorful water beads are child killers, so ban them

The names of juveniles who are charged with offenses are not released to the public.

Kenny said the teens, all high school students, would face disciplinary action, but he declined to elaborate, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Police are urging anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to call Beachwood Detective David Bowden at (732) 286-6000, Ext. 100.

Gel beads, also known as water beads, have sparked concern among child safety advocates, particularly because of the hazard they present when swallowed. But gel beads fired from a toy gun can also cause eye injuries, advocates say.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations.

