Four teens killed Tuesday in multiple vehicle pileup in suburban Chicago

Four teens were killed and one hospitalized in a major car crash in Wheeling, Illinois, Tuesday night.

The teens all attended Buffalo Grove High School, District 214 spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said in a written statement to the Tribune.

The teens, between the ages of 16 and 18, were occupants of the primary vehicle in the three-car accident at about 10:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, according to the Wheeling Police Department.

Wheeling Fire responded to the scene and found “major damage to all three vehicles,” the statement said. One of the vehicles had struck a light pole, which fell onto electric lines, causing a local power outage, according to fire and police officials.

Fire departments from Northbrook, Prospect Heights, Buffalo Grove, Long Grove, and Arlington Heights all responded to the crash, officials said. Six of the seven people were extracted by emergency responders and all seven patients were transported to area hospitals, officials said.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we confirm that four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed, and one student remains hospitalized, in what police are describing as a multicar crash Tuesday night in Wheeling,” Kim said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members.”

While the high school is closed today because of a Tuesday night fire, the district will be making counselors available as soon as possible to families of the deceased and the Buffalo Grove community, Kim said in the statement.

“Wheeling Police Chief (James) Dunne extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. There will be no further information released at this time out of respect for those involved and to allow the investigation to take its course,” police said in the news release.

Investigators have been on scene and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Wheeling Police Department at 847-459-2632.

____