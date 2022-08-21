Four Todd County men facing life in federal prison for allegedly assaulting tribal police, deputy with gun

Aug. 21—PIERRE — Four Todd County men are facing life in federal prison after allegedly assaulting multiple tribal and county law enforcement officers with a firearm in July.

Kevin Bordeaux, 23; Carston Eagle Deer, 21; Gervis Fool Bull, 28; and Julian Moran, 28, all of Todd County, were each indicted in early August by a federal grand jury for a variety of charges including assault with a dangerous weapon; assault resisting in serious bodily injury; assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer, using a carrying a firearm during a crime of violence and more.

In an Aug. 15 hearing, Bordeaux pleaded not guilty to the indictment, while Eagle Deer, Fool Bull and Moran each pleaded not guilty on Aug. 18.

According to the indictment, on July 6, in Todd County, within the bounds of the Rosebud Indian Reservation, Bordeaux unlawfully assaulted an unidentified victim with a handgun, resulting in serious bodily injury. Eagle Deer is accused of assisting Bordeaux avoid apprehension.

Two days later, on July 8, the indictment alleges that Bordeaux, Eagle Deer, Fool Bull and Moran used at least one firearm to "forcibly" assault two law enforcement officers of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe as well as a third deputy of the Tripp County Sheriff's Office, who was assisting Rosebud Sioux Tribal officers with their investigation.

The indictment, which stemmed from an investigation by four local, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies, carries a maximum sentence of life in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000. If a lesser sentence is handed down, up to five years of supervised release could be ordered, as could restitution and a special assessment to the Federal Crimes Victim Fund.

The four men were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending their trial, which has been set to begin Oct. 25, 2022.