Four tornadoes touched down in Miami-Dade and Broward, officials say. Did you see it?

If Sunday’s thunderstorms and high gusts of wind made you feel like a twister was whizzing by, you may have been right.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Miami confirmed Monday that four tornadoes touched down in South Florida this weekend. Specific locations ranged from as far south as Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade County to as far north as Oakland Park in Broward. The severe weather left some damage behind but no deaths or injuries.

In a post shared on X, Miami’s weather service officials said they reviewed storm data in addition to surveying social media and the grounds extensively, ultimately concluding that the tornadoes occurred.

Diane Pfak uses her metal detector to shift through sand near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. After strong winds and rain showered parts of South Florida on Sunday, the temperature dipped into the mid-60s Monday morning. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

After extensive review of storm data and thorough surveying efforts, the National Weather Service forecast office in Miami can confirm that four tornadoes touched down on the afternoon of February 18th, 2024. Here are the summaries for each tornado: — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 19, 2024

The first landed at 2:57 p.m. Sunday on Krome Avenue in south Miami-Dade, causing some damage to vegetation there.

Meteorologists couldn’t immediately determine its rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, which experts have used since Feb. 1, 2007 to assign measure a tornado’s wind speeds and related damage. They also couldn’t calculate its estimated peak winds, path length or max width.

The second tornado arrived about 20 minutes later at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, hitting in Broward, namely Miramar and Pembroke Pines.

Meteorologists calculated its EF rating at 0, meaning it generated three-second gusts of winds as fast as 65-85 miles per hour. They also put its peak winds at 75 miles per hour and its noncontinuous path at just over 3.5 miles.

The phenomenon was as wide as 100 yards, the weather experts added, and it toppled some tree branches and uprooted some trees entirely.

Strong waves crash on the beach as people visit the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. After strong winds and rain showered parts of South Florida on Sunday, the temperature dipped into the mid-60s Monday morning. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Tornado Four- Location: Oakland Park - Broward County

Rating: Unknown

Path Length: N/A

Maximum Width: 350 yards

Damage: Witnesses described a tornado flipping several cars within a residential neighborhood in the city of Oakland Park. pic.twitter.com/VIrZH5sqHp — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 19, 2024

The third tornado also took place in the Broward, this time near Cooper City, Davie and Plantation, at 3:33 p.m. Sunday. Its path also lasted about 3.4 miles, but its maximum width was larger, at 350 yards. It was also rated an EF-0 tornado and its peak winds came at 80 miles per hour. The third also affected some trees.

The last tornado — and seemingly the most harmful — happened at 3:55 p.m. Sunday a bit farther north in Oakland Park, another Broward suburb. Witnesses told meteorologists they say a tornado “flipping several cars” in a residential neighborhood. Experts couldn’t immediately describe its EF rating, peak winds, path length or max width.

Cole Shaffer, Rebekah Shaffer and their mom, Stacey Shaffer, make their way down the beach as they visit the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. After strong winds and rain showered parts of South Florida on Sunday, the temperature dipped into the mid-60s Monday morning. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com