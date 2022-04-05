Four Tulsans arrested in Kansas, deputies find trash bags filled with pot, guns, and $24k in cash

Four Tulsans have been arrested following a traffic stop in Montgomery County, Kansas.

Deputies say they spotted three cars driving northbound on Highway 169 near Osage Street in Coffeyville. All three cars failed to signal, so deputies pulled over each car.

All three drivers were traveling together and were related. One of the deputies told the group that he would be allowing a K9 officer to sniff the air outside of their cars. That’s when deputies say 62-year-old James Field admitted to having marijuana in his car.

During the search, deputies found five 50-gallon trash bags of marijuana inside the car. There was also a handgun inside Field’s car.

Deputies found enough evidence to arrest 30-year-old Paul Dumitrache, 53-year-old Gabriela Eastman, and 30-year-old Vania Cisneros. Cisneros was a passenger in one of the cars. The suspects were taken to the Montgomery County jail.

A second handgun, hallucinogens, and $24,000 in cash were found during the search. Deputies say the marijuana averaged 93 pounds with a street value of $93,000.

Field and Dumitrache were booked on charges of distribute certain hallucingogenic greater that one kilogram, drug possession with intent to manufacture, plant, and cultivate, no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance, and criminal use of weapons.

Eastman and Cisneros were booked on charges of distribute certain hallucingogenic greater that one kilogram, rug possession with intent to manufacture, plant, and cultivate, and no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance.

Montgomery County deputies, the Coffeyville Police Department, and agents with the Kansas State Bureau of Investigation helped with the arrest. Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade said these arrests will protect our communities.

“This is just a fraction of what is being transported through our county to different parts of Kansas and other states. The Sheriff’s Office is lucky to have a crew of detectives and deputies that work hard to fight this never-ending battle of illegal narcotics and controlled substances in our community. I am very thankful for their hard work and willingness to work with other agencies to protect and serve. Let this be a warning to the drug dealers out there, this crew of men and women are on high alert and actively searching for the illegal narcotics you are bringing into and through our community.”