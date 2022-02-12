Four Turlock brothers are arrested, accused of leading an illegal marijuana operation

Four brothers from Turlock were arrested this week, accused of leading an “elaborate, multi-million dollar marijuana cultivation, transportation and sales operation,” according to a Saturday news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit arrested 36 people in all, according to the release. Following tips received a year ago, investigators served search warrants at 20 locations in Stanislaus and Merced counties.

These led to seizures of 75,660 marijuana plants, 19,852.5 pounds of processed marijuana, seven firearms, 18 liters of illegal toxic chemicals, 10 vehicles and $151,057 in cash. Many properties had “abhorrent living conditions” for workers and had a “major” effect on surrounding communities, the release said.

Investigators determined most of the properties were owned by brothers Kulbir Sandhu, 41, Balwinder Sandhu, 45, Bhupinder Sandhu, 42, and Gurinder Sandhu, 39, according to the release. They were arrested Feb. 8.

The brothers are charged with maintaining a place for unlawfully selling a controlled substance, possession of cannabis for the purpose of sales, cultivation of cannabis and criminal conspiracy, the release stated.

The office is seeking one more suspect, Turlock resident Cristian Ayala-Farias, 24, for several related charges, the release said. Investigators are continuing to follow up and will arrest additional suspects as they are identified.

People should contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 if they have additional information. Tips also can be shared at www.Stancrimetips.org or through the mobile app P3.

Emily Isaacman is the equity reporter for The Bee's community-funded Economic Mobility Lab, which features a team of reporters covering economic development, education and equity.



Your contribution helps support the Lab.

Click here to donate to the Lab through the Stanislaus Community Foundation





Click here to learn more about the Lab