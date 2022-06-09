Four U.S. Marines killed in military aircraft crash in California

Reuters

The U.S. Justice Department will review the law-enforcement response to a gunman's killing of 19 pupils and two teachers on May 24 at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and make its findings public, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday. The 18-year-old shooter was allowed to remain in a classroom at Robb Elementary School for nearly an hour while officers waited in a school hallway and children in class made panicked phone calls for help. Garland said the team, which includes officials who have reviewed past mass shootings, will visit the school and interview local officials.