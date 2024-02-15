Four Union County first responders receive nearly $60,000 in grants

Feb. 15—LEWISBURG — Four first responders in Union County received a combined total of nearly $60,000 in funding for Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) grants.

State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-76, announced on Wednesday that Mifflinburg House Company No. 1 received $16,952, Union County West End Ambulance & Rescue Association received $10,000, William Cameron Engine Company received $15,396 and William Cameron Engine Company EMS received $15,000. The grants were announced as part of nearly $350,000 across the 76th House District by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner within the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The ongoing funding program was created by the General Assembly.

"Our first responders voluntarily put their lives on the line for all of us!" Borowicz said. "We owe them a debt of gratitude for all the sacrifices they and their families make."

To receive the grants and retain eligibility for the program, fire and ambulance companies' paperwork must be submitted to the fire commissioner's office by July 1.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER