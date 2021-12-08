Four Upper Peninsula residents arrested on drug charges

CHEBOYGAN — Four people were arrested last week on several charges, including drug offenses. One of the suspects ran from police and the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department K9 was needed to apprehend him.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, they were given information from the Michigan State Police Cheboygan Detachment around 8:12 p.m. on Dec. 1 that there was a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. This vehicle was connected to a Michigan State Police investigation out of the Upper Peninsula for possession of narcotics and a firearm.

"Deputies and the Michigan State Police investigated and located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Family Fare Plaza, at 992 S. Main St., in Cheboygan," said Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont.

Sheriff Dale Clarmont

When the vehicle was found, deputies with the department saw a white male in the vehicle. They approached the vehicle and were able to detain the man.

The law enforcement on scene continued their investigation and were able to locate three more people connected to the vehicle inside the Dollar Tree store in the same plaza, two white females and a white male.

When the police officers entered the store, the white male fled out of the back of the store, giving the indication to the officers that he may have a weapon in his possession.

The man — later identified as 52-year-old Dale Richard Paavilainen from Gwinn — continued to flee from the police officers. He also disobeyed all commands he was given by law enforcement.

"The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department K9 was released and made contact with Paavilainen behind Dunham Sports, which led to his arrest," said Clarmont.

More investigation by the law enforcement on scene, which included sheriff's deputies, officers with the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police, led to the arrest of all four people connected to the vehicle.

Paavilainen was arrested on a 10 count warrant. The counts against him include five counts of possession or delivery of a narcotic including methamphetamine, three counts for assaulting a police officer or resisting arrest, one count injuring or harassing a police dog, and a habitual offender fourth degree charge.

"If convicted, Paavilainen could face life in prison," said Clarmont. "His bond has been set at $100,000, with the next court date of Dec. 15."

One of the women was identified as 43-year-old Shelby Lynn Moilanen, from Gwinn. She was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine-ecstasy, which is a 10 year felony if convicted. Her bond was set at $5,000 and her next court date is Dec. 9.

Stacie Marie Johnson, a 44-year-old woman from Gwinn, was the second woman involved in the case. She was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine-ecstasy, a 10 year felony. She could also be charged as a habitual offender, second offense, which could enhance her sentencing. Her bond has been set at $10,000 and will be back in court on Dec. 9.

Brian Wesley Todd, a 33-year-old man from Rock, was also arrested for one count disorderly person, which is a 90 day misdemeanor. His bond was set at $5,000 and he will be back in court on Jan. 6, 2022.

Paavilainen and Moilanen remain housed in the Cheboygan County Jail. Todd and Johnson posted their bail.

Clarmont said the firearm that was part of the investigation by the Michigan State Police in the Upper Peninsula was never found.

The sheriff's department was also assisted on the scene by the Cheboygan City Fire Department.

