Four-vehicle interstate crash in Autauga County kills Illinois couple

PRATTVILLE ‒ A multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 65 in Autauga County left an Illinois man and woman dead, authorities said.

Kevin T. Olson, 72, and Lilly L. Olson, 73, of Princeton, Ill., were both fatally injured when the 2019 Ford F-150 pickup Kevin Olson was driving collided head-on with the 2024 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Alfred L. Giles, 62, of Mobile, said Anna Peoples, senior trooper and spokeswoman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Before colliding with the 2019 Ford F-150 the 2024 Freightliner struck a 2021 Genesis G90, driven by Leander Robinson, 68, of Greenville, in the rear end, she said. The 2024 Freightliner then crossed the median and struck the 2019 Ford F-150 head-on. The 2019 Ford F-150 was then struck in the rear by the 2022 Ford F-150 driven by Steven L. Olbert, 75, of Oostburg, Wis., Peoples said.

The crash involved a total of four vehicles: the 2019 Ford F-150, 2024 Freightliner tractor-trailer, 2021 Genesis G90 and the 2022 Ford F-150.

Kevin and Lilly Olson were both pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, about three miles south of Verbena, in Autauga County.

