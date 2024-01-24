Four-vehicle pileup blocks S.R. 26

Jan. 23—ROYAL CITY — Two people were injured in a four-vehicle collision Monday afternoon near Royal City, according to a statement from the Washington State Patrol.

At a little after 2:30 p.m., Jonathan Z. Andrewjeski, 23, of Kahlotus was driving a semi east on State Route 26 approaching Beverly-Burke Road, according to the WSP. As Andrewjeski approached Beverly-Burke Road, he encountered two semis, one driven by Manuel Gallegos, 45, city unknown, and the other by Thomas F. Bryant, 59, of Gallup, New Mexico, already stopped in the eastbound lane of S.R. 26 due to a collision. Andrewjeski attempted to stop and swerved into the westbound lane, striking the back end of Gallegos' rig and pushing it into Bryant's. Meanwhile, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jose A. Perez Ramos, 24, of Mattawa, was traveling west on SR 26 and swerved into the ditch to avoid Andrewjeski's truck, but was struck by the back end of it.

Andrewjeski and his passenger Mark J. Andrewjeski, 18, also of Kahlotus, were both injured but were not transported for treatment, according to the statement. There were no other injuries. Andrewjeski's vehicle was totaled; the others sustained reportable damage. All parties were wearing seatbelts and neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor. Jonathan Andrewjeski was cited for driving too fast for road and weather conditions.