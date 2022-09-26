Four vehicles hit man walking across the road, Georgia cops say

A pedestrian died after he was struck by four cars while walking across a road, according to a Georgia police department.

The 38-year-old man left a parking lot and began walking across a six-lane road at around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, the Marietta Police Department said in a news release on Facebook. He was not inside of a crosswalk.

“He did not survive the impact from the vehicles and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release says.

All of the drivers involved remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators. The police department’s traffic enforcement program is investigating the crash.

Officials did not release the identity of the man.

In 2020, 279 pedestrians were killed on Georgia roads, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 people was the eighth highest in the country at 2.61.





Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

