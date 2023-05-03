Update: Four victims in Mojave mass shooting identified by coroner. No suspect info yet

The four people gunned down in a mass shooting in Mojave were identified Wednesday by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Mojave residents Martina Barraza Jr., 33, Anna Marie Hester, 34, and Darius Travon Canada, 31, were pronounced dead after deputies arrived to the scene, the coroner said in a news release.

Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, of California City was also shot at the same location but died later at Antelope Valley Hospital, the coroner said.

All four were shot in the upper body before midnight Sunday on H Street west of Highway 14 and south of Oak Creek Road in Mojave, investigators have said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have not released many details in the mass shooting case.

Investigators said they were called to a dirt lot about 11:20 p.m. Sunday after a report of multiple people who were shot.

No information on exactly what happened has been released by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Tuesday they were asking for help from the public to find information.

“The sheriff’s office recognizes the gravity of this situation and is working to ensure the investigation is thorough, lawful and factual,” the office said in a Tuesday news release. “We are committed to releasing details for transparency while balancing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Investigators have not released any info on a potential suspect.

It is the 19th mass killing of 2023, the most through the end of April of any year since at least 2006, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. A mass killing is defined as the slaying of four or more people other than the assailant.

A city with a population of 3,600, Mojave is along a rail line at an intersection of two state highways on the western side of the Mojave Desert about 70 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.