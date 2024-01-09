Four Washington High School alumni named Distinguished Citizens

MASSILLON ‒ A sheriff and a former general manager of an NFL team are among the four Washington High School alumni recently announced as members of the 2024 class of Distinguished Citizens.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier (1978), Craig Keener (1978), Kevin Miller (1995) and Rick Spielman (1982) are the 2024 Distinguished Citizens.

Sheriff George Maier

To be considered for the honor, the person must be a Washington High graduate and have achieved local, national or international success in the chosen career field.

Craig Keener

This year's Distinguished Citizen banquet is April 12 at St. George Cultural Center, 364 First St. SE. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner a 6:30 p.m. and program at 8 p.m.

Kevin Miller

Earlier that day, the Distinguished Citizens will address Washington High School students and answer questions.

Rick Spielman

The honorees will also participate in activities leading up to the banquet, including attending the mayor's breakfast and Rotary lunch as well as a tour of the high school and city.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Rick Spielman, George Maier named distinguished Washington High alums