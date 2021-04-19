Four waterfront properties in Tampa Bay for less than $500K

Brianna Crane
·2 min read

If you're looking for a waterfront home without the waterfront price tag, here are four finds under $500K.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

2424 W. Tampa Bay Blvd., Unit B211 — $315,000

Marina Club of Tampa | 2 beds, 2 baths | 1,440 square feet

  • Features: Exposed brick wall, industrial feel, river views, spacious primary suite with balcony.

  • Listing agent: Deborah Baigrie at Fathom Realty FL LLC

Courtesy of Deborah Baigrie

Courtesy of Deborah Baigrie

Courtesy of Deborah Baigrie

Courtesy of Deborah Baigrie

14837 Seminole Trail — $415,000

Tara Cay Sound | 3 beds, 4 baths | 2,174 square feet

  • Features: Community boat dock and kayak launch, fireplace, built-ins, screened-in porch, end unit, concrete patio.

  • Listing agents: Lynnea McKay and David Price Coldwell Banker Residential

©2021 Google/Google Street View

8023 Tierra Verde Drive — $489,900

Temple Crest (Scaglione Sub) | 4 beds, 3 baths | 2,757 square feet

  • Features: Ranch layout, panoramic river views, spacious kitchen, large closets, garage.

  • Listing agent: Marie Negron at HOMM Real Estate Services

Courtesy of Marie Negron

Courtesy of Marie Negron

Courtesy of Marie Negron

4404 Marine Pkwy — $499,000

New Port Richey | 3 beds, 2 baths | 1,905 square feet

  • Features: Private beach membership ($156 annually), community amenities, new floors, new light fixtures, dual owners' closets, floating dock.

  • Listing agent: Kim Claud at Keller Williams Realty

Courtesy of Kim Claud

The house comes with an aluminum floating dock. Courtesy of Kim Claud

Membership to the community club with a pool, boat ramp and tennis courts is included in the HOA. You can also buy an annual private beach membership for $156. Courtesy of Kim Claud

Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • The Climate Real Estate Bubble: Is the U.S. on the Verge of Another Financial Crisis?

    Zimmerman outside the Charleston home she owned for 12 years before Hurricane Irma severely damaged it. 1171 Shoreham looks much like it did when Anna Zimmerman lived there: modest but presentable. A good starter home for Zimmerman and her husband when they bought it in 2005, for a while it provided an idyllic existence in suburban Charleston, S.C., a community of friendly neighbors for their young child, a quaint backyard and even space for Zimmerman’s mother-in-law.

  • What is rainwater harvesting and is it legal where you live?

    With millions of people living in areas dealing with increasing drought and rising water costs, many are learning how to harvest rainwater.

  • Greg Norman and Brad Faxon are now Florida neighbors

    World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman reportedly just bought a new home in Palm Beach Gardens near Brad Faxon.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant requires action 'sooner rather than later', Sage adviser urges Government

    Human challenge trial to re-expose healthy volunteers to Covid Covid tests for holidaymakers could fall below £50 Chinese officials knew wet market was a virus risk five years ago Police struggle to control crowds after hospitality rules relaxed Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Indian variant poses an "unknown level of threat" to the UK, a Government adviser has said, as he urged ministers to act "sooner rather than later". Last week it was revealed that 77 cases had been identified in Britain, but it is currently being treated as a "variant under investigation". But Professor Andrew Hayward of University College London who also sits on Nervtag, which is one of the groups advising Sage scientists suggested ministers should follow Hong Kong's example of imposing a two-week travel ban from India. Prof Hayward said: "What we have is an unknown level of risk, my own preference in all of this is to err on the side of caution and to act sooner rather than later. But ultimately, that's going to be a political decision." Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his scheduled visit to India next week "in light of the current coronavirus situation", Downing Street said. Follow the latest updates below.

  • NJ man issued summons for mounting air rifle on Hummer in Manhattan

    Police say the vehicle is owned by a Philadelphia-based clothing company called "Wardrobe" that launches tee-shirts from the air rifle for promotional purposes.

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 25 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency said on Monday it made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 25 years in a bust last week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws including capital punishment. The Central Narcotics Bureau seized about 23.7 kg (52.25 lb)of cannabis and 16.5 kg of heroin, as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy tablets, it said in a statement. The cannabis haul was the largest since 1996 and the heroin seizure the biggest since 2001.

  • MLMs Aren’t Just Bad For Your Finances — They’re Bad For Your Friendships

    MLMs are toxic, drive women into debt, and ruin friendships. Under the promise of "being your own boss!" too many women get duped and regret it.

  • I visited the newly renovated AmEx Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas airport and it was the best way to spend a layover in Sin City

    American Express Platinum cardholders pay $550 per year to access travel perks that include access to these high-end airport lounges.

  • South Florida doctor went home while his patient, a new mother, bled to death, state says

    A Palm Beach County doctor has lost his medical license earlier this month after his third Florida discipline issue, this one involving a new mother who bled to death after a difficult delivery in 2017.

  • Daunte Wright was working on 'straightening his life out' for his son, his family told Insider. Then he was killed by police.

    Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by police on April 11, was deeply affected by the death of George Floyd almost a year ago, his family said.

  • The Judges Have Made Their Predictions on Who Will Advance to the Finals on 'American Idol'

    A few seconds into Alyssa singing Jennifer Hudson's "I Am Changing" is all it took for the judges to recognize that she would make it far in the competition. In fact, Lionel told Alyssa after her audition that her talent only comes "once in a generation." Round after round, Alyssa continues to prove why she's the one to beat this year.

  • Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s shocking cameo will also appear in this new Marvel movie

    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 is finally out, and it’s easily one of the highlights of the season. It’s the penultimate episode in the series, setting the final pieces of the puzzle in place for the finale. But it’s also the episode we’ve wanted to watch most, considering that it’s been the most hyped Falcon installment. It’s all thanks to showrunner and head writer Malcolm Spellman, who teased in different interviews that there would be a mysterious Episode 5 character that would blow fans away, and that the episode would be emotional. We had no idea whether this mysterious cameo would make us cry but Episode 5 finally cleared the air. The emotional scenes have nothing to do with Marvel's surprise hero. The cameo occurs early in the episode, while the more intense and highly charged scenes come much later. But both of those elements will continue to be explored in the MCU going forward. A new report now indicates that the cameo actor will also appear in Black Widow, a film that was originally supposed to launch before Falcon. Mind you, several spoilers follow below so stop reading here or you'll spoil some surprises. As the pandemic hit, I explained that Marvel was in a precarious position when delaying its films and TV shows. The action in the MCU isn’t linear, with the first Phase 4 film being a prequel that takes place after the events in Civil War but before Infinity War. But I said at the time that Marvel would want to show some events in a particular sequence. Black Widow will deliver the standalone film the character never got in a decade of Marvel movies, but its post-credits scenes are expected to hook into other Marvel adventures, including films and TV series set after the events in Endgame. Leaks said that the Black Widow post-credits scenes would introduce the Thunderbolts, the new superhero team that will join the Avengers in the MCU. What’s particularly interesting about this team-up is that it’ll include characters who aren’t your regular superheroes, but they’re not villains either. Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) are two potential members. Thanks to that shocking cameo in Falcon, we might know the identity of the person assembling these Thunderbolts. It's Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the Marvel cameo that surprised the audience in Episode 5. She made quite an entrance similar to the way Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appears in Marvel films just at the right time to recruit his team members. “Val” made it clear to Walker she knows everything about everything and that the best decision he ever made, alongside marrying his wife, was picking up the phone when she called. This, by the way, is an indication that Walker will appear again in future MCU productions. A report in Vanity Fair tells us that Louis-Dreyfus was supposed to show up in Black Widow first. Marvel reportedly has "even bigger ambitions" for Louis-Dreyfus. The story says that Louis-Dreyfus inadvertently teased her Marvel involvement back in 2019, without actually confirming anything: When asked what Louis-Dreyfus should do next, [Veep costar Tony] Hale said: ‘Selina was so atrocious, but then you loved her at the same time. And I think that makes a really good Disney villain.’ It was [Veep showrunner David] Mandel, specifically, who suggested she might play a Marvel villain. Louis-Dreyfus had no choice but to play along saying: ‘Swinging around on wires and kicking people in the face…shooting fire out of whatever you shoot fire out of. I would dig that.’ The Contessa isn’t exactly a superhero, but neither is Fury — the two have been romantically involved in the comics, and that’s one layer we’d want to be explored in the MCU. She’s a spy who has worked with SHIELD and used a Madame Hydra alias in the comics. Madame Hydra turned out to be a Russian sleeper agent, and that might explain the character’s connection to Black Widow. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will be the new Black Widow in the MCU, and she could be recruited to Val’s team just like Walker. This is just speculation, but previous leaks did say that Black Widow post-credits will set up the Thunderbolts. Vanity Fair also points out that the Contessa was the leader of a Femme Force team that included Sharon Carter. We’ve long suspected that Emily VanCamp’s Carter could be the Power Broker in Falcon. But it sure looks like the Contessa fits those shoes a bit better. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale airs next Friday, bringing a resolution to this conflict, as well as more answers. Not to mention that it’ll probably deliver an important post-credits scene for the future of the MCU. We'll just have to wait and see if the Contessa makes another appearance.

  • Maren Morris Wins Song Of The Year At The 56th ACM Awards

    Maren Morris tearfully accepts the ACM Award for Song of the Year for "The Bones," describing her hopes that the ballad reveals new things to her fans over time, as it has to her. Stream the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards anytime on the CBS app and Paramount+.

  • Taxpayers Still Funding Trump's Court Battle Against Rape Accuser

    Journalist E. Jean Carroll's attorneys argue that's both "wrong and dangerous."

  • As businesses reopen, some restaurant owners face staffing shortages

    More Americans are getting vaccinated, but struggling businesses are having trouble opening due to lack of employees returning to the workforce.

  • India’s Covid-19 crisis is so dire that small businesses are self-imposing lockdowns

    Small businesses in India have taken the lead to fight the deadly second wave of Covid-19 even as the country's political leadership continued to brazenly flout all protocols.

  • Why Police Can Stop Motorists With Air Fresheners Hanging in Their Cars

    Phil Colbert was on his way to meet his father for lunch before his shift at an Arizona auto dealership in 2019 when he saw the flashing lights of a sheriff’s patrol car in his mirror. He made sure his hands were on the steering wheel, planted at 10 and 2 as his parents had taught him, and asked why he had been stopped. “You can’t have anything hanging from your rearview mirror,” the La Paz County deputy, wearing a Blue Lives Matter wristband, told him. The officer was referring to the tree-shaped air freshener dangling near the windshield but quickly moved on to other questions: Do you have any marijuana? Do you smoke marijuana? When was the last time you did smoke marijuana? Do you have any cocaine? To Colbert, who is Black, the air freshener seemed nothing more than a pretext for the driving equivalent of a stop-and-frisk. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “At that point, I was like, ‘This dude is coming up with anything. He’s just coming up with anything to talk to me or mess with me,’” said Colbert, 23, who recorded the traffic stop on his cellphone and ultimately was let off with a warning. The air fresheners that dangle from rearview mirrors have been a ubiquitous accessory in cars for decades. But they may be treated as illegal in a majority of states, which have laws prohibiting objects near the windshield that can obstruct motorists’ views. They are part of a suite of low-level offenses, such as tinted windows or broken taillights, that civil rights advocates complain have become common pretexts for traffic stops that too often selectively target people of color. The encounter this week in Minnesota that led to a police officer fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, began when officers initiated a traffic stop and raised the issue of a hanging air freshener, according to Wright’s mother, who talked to her son on the telephone moments before he was shot. Pete Orput, the Washington County attorney, said officers had noticed an expired registration tab on Wright’s license plate and decided to pull his car over. One of the officers later noted the air freshener hanging from the mirror, which was a violation of the law, Orput said. Racial bias in traffic stops has been a focus of researchers and civil rights advocates for years. At Stanford University’s Open Policing Project, researchers analyzing more than 100 million traffic stops around the country found persistent racial disparities, with Black and Hispanic drivers more likely to be stopped and more likely to be searched. Collectively, officers found contraband at a lower rate among those searches than in searches of white drivers. Traffic stops also have the potential to escalate, like the case of Wright, who was shot by a police officer after he got back into his car as the police tried to arrest him for an unrelated warrant. The officer, Kimberly Potter, who had shouted that she was preparing to use her Taser, resigned and was charged with second-degree manslaughter. Paige Fernandez, a policing policy advocate at the American Civil Liberties Union, said low-level infractions such as expired registrations and air fresheners on mirrors should not be handled by armed police officers. “The danger that police traffic stops pose greatly outweighs any benefit of having them engage in that,” Fernandez said. Mayor Mike Elliott of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Wright was killed, said police officers should not be pulling people over because of an expired registration during the coronavirus pandemic. The prohibitions against objects hanging from rearview mirrors can extend to fuzzy dice, graduation tassels and rosaries. Last year, amid the pandemic, authorities in Maine warned against hanging masks. A woman who answered the phone for the manufacturer of one of the most common hanging air fresheners, Little Trees, said the company would have no comment on the legal debate. The company’s website shows the scented paper trees hanging from a rearview mirror. States have long grappled with how to best handle the obstruction issue. After court data showed more than 1,400 citations in one year for people driving on Maryland highways with windshields obstructed by objects or materials, the state changed its law in 2017. The violation is no longer a primary offense, which would justify a traffic stop, but a secondary offense, which can only be cited after a motorist has been pulled over for something more serious, such as speeding. Virginia has followed suit as part of a broader package of reforms limiting when the police can conduct traffic stops. Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said the group had supported some of the changes, including a prohibition on stopping people for recently expired registrations. When lawmakers changed the law to require that a driver’s view must be “substantially” obstructed by objects to be considered a violation, police agencies did not object. Making windshield obstructions a secondary offense could allow some motorists to continue driving even with substantial obstruction that limits their view. Schrad said that had raised concern that roads could become less safe. Schrad said that when officers stop people for minor violations, they can also discover other issues, including outstanding felony warrants or evidence of other crimes. “The more you limit the ability of a law enforcement officer to intervene in something that would be a violation of the law, you limit their ability to discover other criminal activity,” she said. In places where air fresheners have been treated as a primary offense, the traffic stops have faced legal challenges with various outcomes. On an April evening in 2008, Benjamin Garcia-Garcia was driving a minivan along Interstate 55 near Springfield, Illinois, when a state trooper who had been parked in the median moved onto the freeway and pulled him over. According to court records, the trooper claimed he had seen the pink air freshener hanging from Garcia-Garcia’s mirror and believed it violated the state statute prohibiting objects that could obstruct the driver’s view. The trooper later conceded that he did not stop every car with an air freshener and had not observed any other traffic violations. The trooper issued a written warning, but in the process he also learned that Garcia-Garcia and his passengers were in the country illegally. That triggered a response from Immigration and Customs Enforcement that resulted in Garcia-Garcia facing a federal charge of crossing the border illegally. He was imprisoned and deported. Garcia-Garcia challenged the justification for the stop as part of his criminal case, arguing that the trooper could not have seen the air freshener on a vehicle going at highway speeds and that he could not have concluded it was a material obstruction. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument. “The object the trooper observed was small, but given its size and position relative to the driver, a reasonable officer could conclude that it violated the Illinois statute prohibiting material obstructions,” the judges wrote. In a more recent case, on the South Side of Chicago, a police officer reported seeing an air freshener in a vehicle and began following the car, then stopped it for violating a municipal code provision prohibiting windshield obstructions. During the traffic stop, officers found guns in the vehicle and arrested the two men inside, who were Black. The men challenged the legality of the traffic stop, but the same appeals court once again held that the stop was constitutional. But in Connecticut in 2010, after a traffic stop in which a driver had a chain and cross dangling from his rearview mirror, the state Supreme Court sided with the driver, determining that the object was relatively small and that the trooper who initiated the stop did not articulate any concern that the object was blocking the driver’s view. The case of Colbert, the motorist stopped in Arizona in an unincorporated area between Parker and Lake Havasu, became public after he posted video of the traffic stop online. He later got a lawyer, Benjamin Taylor, who said he believed that the deputy engaged in racial profiling. “Even if you are polite, calm, even college-educated, the bottom line is that, at the end of the day, you are still Black,” Taylor said. “That’s all the cop sees and stereotypes.” The Sheriff’s Department later determined that the deputy had no legitimate basis for his repeated questioning of Colbert. The deputy, Eli Max, was fired in part for his handling of the stop. Colbert took steps to pursue a lawsuit but settled with the county before it got that far, Taylor said. Even for those who are ultimately let go with a warning, being pulled over for a rearview mirror infraction can have a lasting effect. In Galesburg, Illinois, Brittany Mixon was a senior in high school when she was pulled over by a police officer in 2003, ostensibly because of the air freshener hanging from her mirror. But when the officer approached the car, she said, his first question was about whether the Toyota Corolla she was driving was hers. “He kept asking me questions like he wanted to trip me up,” said Mixon, who is Black. Even now, at 35, she makes sure not to have anything hanging from her mirror — or from the mirror of a car she is riding in — because she does not want to risk getting pulled over. “If I get in a car with somebody and they have something hanging from their mirror, I’m like, ‘Can you take that down?’” Mixon said. “Being a Black passenger might trigger something in a racist cop, so let’s just remove that altogether from the situation.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Transcripts reveal 15 jurors in the Daniel Prude case voted against charging cops

    The grand jury in the case of 41-year-old Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March 2020 while in police custody, voted overwhelmingly in favor of not charging the three officers involved. The New York Times reported that fifteen jurors voted against indicting the officers of the Rochester Police Department with criminally negligent homicide while five voted in favor. In a rare move, New York Attorney General Letitia James released transcripts of the grand jury proceedings on Friday, the first time in the history of the state that the details of a police-involved death case have been revealed publicly.

  • Mortgage scheme launched for 5% deposits

    First-time buyers will get cheaper deals if they can stretch to a bigger deposit, analysts say.

  • What Is Chainlink and Why Is It Important in the World of Cryptocurrency?

    Blockchain has seen a staggering rise in popularity since Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, launched in 2010. Blockchain has a number of advantages, including decentralization and security. The...