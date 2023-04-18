Four Waynesboro businesses win grant money at Grow Waynesboro pitch night

Crack O' Dawn Bakery and Bistro was one of the winners at the Grow Waynesboro business pitch night sponsored by Waynesboro Economic Development department April 17.

WAYNESBORO — Four local businesses received grant awards at Monday night's Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne's pitch night.

Eight finalist presented their pitches for the small business development program, with winners receiving various amounts from the total grant of $53,000. The Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne program has been made possible by a grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development, with additional funding from the City, Economic Development Authority, and local investors.

Waynesboro partnered with the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund and the Valley Small Business Development Center to assist applicants in developing their business plans and preparing them to launch or expand their businesses. Applicants completed an eight-week business planning class, a pitch workshop, one-on-one counseling, and received expert advice from a host of guest speakers with specific business experience.

“We are excited by the continued community support of this program that has had an impact on downtown and beyond,” said Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro. “The caliber of presentations and the enthusiastic turnout for the live pitch night is a testimony to small business in Waynesboro.”

Judges chose the awards based on a diversity of criteria, including the start-ups’ job creation, their business viability and readiness, as well as their positive impacts on Waynesboro.

“Supporting businesses that will create jobs and add to the economic vitality of Waynesboro weighed into the judges decision-making process,” said Hitchin.

The businesses and award amounts for the 2023 Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne are:

Crack O' Dawn Bakery and Bistro - $25,000 -- Crack O' Dawn is a dedicated gluten free bakery and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and a wide variety of pastries. They are focused on safety so people with Celiac Disease can take the day off from cooking.

adorn boutique - $12,000 -- adorn boutique will provide customers with local access to high quality clothing an accessories not currently available. adorn boutique seeks to give customers unique options that can be mixed and matched to create beautiful personal wardrobes that will last year after year.

Revival Décor + Design - $10,000 -- Revival Decor + Design is a retail shop featuring unique home decor products offering custom made furniture & designs, reclaimed flooring & lumber, and architectural salvage. Additionally, they have design consulting and historic restoration services.

Band of Barbers Academy - $6,000 -- With a passion for helping overlooked and underemployed youth and young adults, the founders are committed to teaching entrepreneurship through the timeless trade of barbering. They are not merely training barbers, but instead, they are training entrepreneurs who can provide exceptional haircuts.

“We are looking forward to working with this year’s recipients to establish or expand their businesses," said Hitchin, "and to growing this program to support small business and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Waynesboro."

