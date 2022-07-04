Four-wheeler flips, killing 15-year-old girl and injuring another youth in Grand Isle

A 15-year-old girl was killed and another youth was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after their four-wheel UTV overturned in Grand Isle, authorities said.

Names were not immediately released because of the children's ages, Grand Isle Police Chief Scooter Resweber.

The 15-year-old's godfather was driving the Utility Terrain Vehicle, a four-wheeler similar to a golf cart. He submitted to a breath test that found no signs of alcohol, the chief said.

The Police Department received a 911 call through Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office dispatch at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, Resweber said

Officers found a UTV had flipped at the intersection of Caminada Drive and La. 1, about 100 yards from the highway's end, he said.

The wreck's cause was not immediately clear, Resweber said.

"That is still under investigation, that is why we are being assisted by State Police, because there are no other witnesses other than the driver, and he was pretty shook up and said at the time he couldn't recall exactly what happened," the police chief said Monday. "He said something about the rear tire seemed to have just kind of dipped, he called it a dip, and then it started to skid and slide and flip."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Teen killed, another hurt after four-wheel UTV flips in Grand Isle