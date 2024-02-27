Four wildfires burn thousands of acres in Texas panhandle. Track wildfires in real-time

Four fires are currently ravaging the Texas panhandle.

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the fires had burned nearly 65,000 acres of land in the northern region of the state, ABC7 News reports.

The National Weather Service Office in Amarillo took to X, formally known as Twitter, to give live updates and urge the public to take precautions.

Updates on our current wildfires and wildfire conditions. Be sure avoid flames and sparks over the next several days as temperatures warm and grasses dry out. Strong winds will help fires grow if they are started. #phwx #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/yUrHrCewmI — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) February 26, 2024

The Texas A&M Forest Service is also tracking fires across the state.

Here are the locations, size and containment of the fires as of 9 a.m. CT Tuesday:

Smokehouse Creek Fire — Hutchinson County, 40,000 acres, 0% containment

Windy Deuce Fire — Moore County, 4,000 acres, 5% containment

Grape Vine Creek Fire — Gray County, 30,000 acres, 15% containment

Juliet Pass Fire — Armstrong County, 2,963 acres, 90% containment

As fire officials continue to battle fires, here's how to track fires in your area:

Map: Texas fire tracker

The fire tracker provides a map with pinpoint locations of each fire and also shows where red flag warnings are in effect, among other information. You can also click on each point to see detailed information on the fire in that area.

If you can't see the map above, click on this link.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas panhandle wildfires: Map traces fires burning in real-time