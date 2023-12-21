Four Winds Ministry continues its tradition of free meals on Christmas. It is in need of volunteers, donations.

Denise McFarlin, Dawn Rolling and Kelley Casbourne founded Four Winds Ministries more than a decade ago when they realized Christmas Day can be lonely for many residents in the greater Green Bay area. Since the beginning, they've delivered Christmas dinners and gifts to hundreds of area households.

GREEN BAY – It started as three recently divorced women talking about how lonely Christmas Day can be. Fifteen years later, they've delivered Christmas dinners, gifts and notes of encouragement to thousands of households in need of Christmas cheer.

"We just dreamt up this idea to be together and to do something good," Denise McFarlin, co-founder of Four Winds Ministries of Wisconsin, said. "We decided we could either sit home and cry in our soup or we could get out there in the world and do something."

Christmas Day for McFarlin means spending the morning with her family before heading to Spring Lake Church, 301 N. Adams St., in downtown Green Bay to prepare hundreds of meals alongside volunteers. Donations and volunteers are key to Four Winds' success each year, with all the proceeds going to the food bill and buying gifts. Often, the people to whom they deliver dinners and gifts are elderly, disabled and/or low-income.

Last Christmas, Four Winds prepared 750 meals, but the need looks to be greater this year, McFarlin said. McFarlin and her co-founder Dawn Rolling, have already purchased food for 750 meals, but requests will continue coming in until Christmas Eve.

The Christmas meals this year will cost Four Winds $2,500. So far, it's raised about $200. McFarlin said that, in its 15 years of service, Four Winds has always collected enough money. Additional money goes toward gift-giving.

McFarlin, who has taught third and fourth grade for the last 36 years, is a busy woman, especially in December. She spends her evenings returning voicemails and answering calls. She's committed to talking with everyone requesting meals. It's a humbling experience, McFarlin said, who often talks to people in their 80s and 90s who are blind, disabled, and have difficulty leaving their homes.

Nobody who calls is turned away.

"God has been pretty clear that that is not our role," McFarlin said. "If a person calls, says they have a need, we put them on the list. Four Winds does not judge or try to determine the worthiness of the recipient. Every person we serve is another person we can touch."

Four Winds Ministries is looking to revive tradition of giving gifts to every person in need.

For more than a decade, Four Winds' co-founder Kelley Casbourne spent this time of the year shopping for gifts to offer up to every person they served — a monumental feat even in the early years when they prepared meals for 75 people. Each year, the three co-founders took more calls, growing their services from 75 to 350 to 750 today.

Casbourne died in the early COVID-19 years, a tragedy that shook the foundations of Four Winds Ministries and left behind a deep hole.

"We're really trying to carry on in her absence," McFarlin said. "She was our gift-giver. Back when we were serving 350 people, every single person got a gift (from Casbourne). She would do all the shopping, all the wrapping."

Last Christmas, volunteers at Four Winds attempted to revive Casbourne's generous tradition, but too few people volunteered. Between the effort and expenses, the small gift-giving crew hit too many walls. Still, with enough volunteers, McFarlin hopes to bring the tradition back.

That said, everyone receiving meals this year will also get a hand-made treasure from Green Bay's little holiday champs.

Students from McFarlin's class are the creators of the paper snowflakes that adorn the walls of Austin Straubel International Airport this year. But the students made hundreds of extras, McFarlin said, and she plans to include them with every meal. Each snowflake comes with the message, "You are unique, like a snowflake."

How do I volunteer?

McFarlin believes very much in the adage that many hands lighten the work, especially when the task at hand involves delivering upwards of 750 meals over the course of a few hours.

Four Winds has eight pairs of drivers ready to deliver meals. Volunteers are required to drive in pairs to prioritize safety, McFarlin said. Four Winds could use anywhere from 15 to 20 pairs of drivers.

Outside of drivers, the more people who volunteer to pack the meals, write cards and decorate the meal bags, the better. And of course, it's looking for a cleanup crew.

Between 1 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Day, Four Winds Ministries welcomes volunteers to join in the effort at Spring Lake Church.:

1 - 2:30 p.m. : Four Winds needs 20 volunteers to pack and organize meals for delivery. It also needs 10 people to help wrap presents and write encouraging notes to meal recipients.

2:30 - 4:30 p.m. : Four Winds needs 20 pairs of drivers to deliver meals and 10 people to clean up.

4:30 - 7 p.m.: Four Winds needs six volunteers for community meals handouts.

At the end of the day, leftover food is also donated to Freedom House Ministries, Inc., a nonprofit that provides shelter, three meals a day, clothing, classes, case management support and basic needs to families facing homelessness.

For those who aren't able to be physically present, donations are needed to make this year's events go smoothly. McFarlin said she hopes to be able to gift as many people as she can blankets and cozy socks. She encourages anybody with these items to spare to drop them off in bins located outside of Spring Lake Church.

To donate funds or learn about ways of giving, head to Four Winds Ministries' website: www.fourwindsministriesofwi.com/donate, or use the QR code provided in the flyer.

