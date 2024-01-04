Four winners from Hampton Road cities won $100,000 in Virginia Lottery

Kenzie Finch

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although nobody from Hampton Roads won the $1 million prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, several locals won $100,000.

The cities where $100,000 tickets were purchased in are:

  • Virginia Beach: bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard

  • Suffolk: bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road

  • Poquoson: bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road

  • Yorktown: bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Recommended Stories