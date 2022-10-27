Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.

To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania, click HERE.

With no jackpot winner in Wednesday’s drawing, the pot continues to grow. Saturday’s estimated top prize is $800 million.

Watch the drawing Saturday night on Channel 11.

TRENDING NOW:

WATCH FULL DEBATE: Fetterman, Oz face off in first and only Senate debate Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Westmoreland County ‘Everybody loved her’: Friends remember Pennsylvania National Guard member killed in accident VIDEO: Surveillance video, 911 call released in case of 9-year-old boy police say was murdered by father DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts