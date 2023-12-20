Four witnesses testify in Powaukee case

Dec. 20—The second day of an involuntary manslaughter trial concluded in the morning after the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office got through all its scheduled witnesses for the day.

The trial resumed at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse for Jalene B. Powaukee, 41, who was indicted by a grand jury in June on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly leaving Desmond G.L. Oatman on March 18, 2022, in an alley in North Lewiston where he later died of an overdose. The jury was excused at 10:40 a.m. after the scheduled witnesses gave their testimony. The prosecution's final witnesses will begin testifying at 9 a.m. today and then the defense will present its case. The trial is expected to conclude today.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith had four witnesses testify about their investigation. A public defender for Powaukee, Lawrence Moran, objected to several statements from witnesses and evidence he said was irrelevant to Oatman's death, making his case that Powaukee didn't kill him by leaving him in an alley.

Two witnesses were from the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, Lt. Daniel Taylor, and former police chief Harold Scott, who had both arrived on scene where Oatman was found.

Taylor testified that he was contacted by an FBI special agent after Oatman was found because he was a tribal member. Taylor was also shown surveillance video from a laundromat, which showed a red SUV enter the alley with a passenger slumped over and a taller dark-skinned woman dragging the person out of the car, standing over the person for a short time, rolling the body on its side and then driving off.

Scott also saw the surveillance video and identified the woman as Powaukee. He testified that he'd worked with her at the casino for four months when she was a bartender. He said based on her "posture and everything" he recognized Powaukee from when he worked with her.

Taylor also found a partial license plate number from the video and sent it to another officer at the tribal police department. A relationship between Powaukee and the owner of the vehicle was established and law enforcement began to look for Powaukee at her Pullman residence as well as in Lapwai and the Clearwater River Casino.

The vehicle was then located at the casino and law enforcement responded to look at surveillance video and were monitoring Powaukee inside the casino. Taylor testified that Powaukee was followed out of the casino and got into the vehicle from the surveillance video. Taylor said they waited until she left to confirm that was the vehicle she was driving. She was then detained at the casino and taken to the Lewiston Police Department.

Two LPD investigators, Jason Leavitt and Brian Erickson, also testified. Leavitt, who now works with the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, spoke about items found in the vehicle Powaukee was driving.

Moran objected to his testimony and to his sharing photos of what he'd found. He was overruled by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson and then objected again and requested a sidebar. After a few moments the jury was excused for about 10 minutes while the attorneys presented their arguments over the evidence.

Moran argued that the evidence would be prejudicial to Powaukee and would "inflame the jury" with evidence of narcotics, knowing that narcotics were involved in Oatman's death. He said the evidence isn't relevant to the charge on involuntary manslaughter by placing him in an alley. If the prosecutor's office thought that Oatman's death was because of being given narcotics, they could have charged Powaukee with that crime, but instead the charges of involuntary manslaughter were the result of Oatman being left in the alley.

Smith argued that Oatman was seen in the passenger seat of the vehicle where drug paraphernalia was found, including a pen tube, tin foil and a small baggie, all associated with drug use, especially fentanyl. Smith said that the state's theory was that Oatman was overdosing on fentanyl and was abandoned by Powaukee to die in the alley. The evidence was relevant because of the time frame of Oatman being in the vehicle when the items were also there.

Monson decided to allow the evidence, saying it was relevant and wouldn't cause prejudice for Powaukee. The jury returned and Smith showed photos of the items found in the vehicle.

Erickson then testified about his police interview with Powaukee after she had been detained at the casino. He also identified Powaukee in the courtroom as wearing a green sweater and black pants.

Erickson testified that during the police interview Powaukee was lethargic, her speech was slow and slurred and he could smell alcohol on her breath. He said that she didn't show a lot of emotion and seemed indifferent and unconcerned. When he told her Oatman had died, "Her exact words were 'oh no' and that was about it," Erickson said.

Erickson also took photos of Powaukee and noted that, aside from a pink hair tie, she was wearing different clothing from earlier in the day, based on surveillance video at the casino. Erickson said that her clothing earlier in the day based on surveillance video at the casino matched the clothing from the person who left Oatman in the surveillance video of the alley.

During cross examination, Moran questioned Erickson about his statements to Powaukee that Oatman had appeared deceased when he was left in the alley. Erickson said that he told Powaukee that when she left him in the alley "he was dead or he was going to die."

Moran also asked Erickson about charges against Powaukee initially filed in January. Smith objected because of the relevance of the question.

Moran stated he was getting to the relevance with his next question and Monson then let Moran continue, asking about documents for the charges. Smith objected again and asked to be heard outside the presence of the jury. The jury was excused for about 10 minutes during the arguments.

Smith argued that the recommended charges earlier this year weren't relevant to the case before the court and was part of a probation violation for Powaukee, which is still ongoing. She then guessed that Moran was going to ask about what the initial charging document said. Moran said that was correct and he wanted to know if there were charges relating to allegations of failure to report a death instead of involuntary manslaughter. But Monson was still concerned about potential hearsay issues because the actual document wasn't used as evidence.

Moran then said he would withdraw the question and restructure it. Monson wanted the question to be resolved before the jury returned and Moran said the question was already asked and answered.

The jury returned and Moran continued his questioning of Erickson with no more objections. Erickson was the last witness for the day and the jury was then excused.

